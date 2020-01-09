NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Iowa both picked up Big Ten wins while Northwest, Omaha and Missouri all lost in conference play on Thursday in regional women's college basketball action.

Northwest Missouri State (8-6 overall, 3-2 MIAA): Northwest Missouri State fell short in an upset bid of No. 16 Emporia State (11-2, 4-0), losing 79-66. Jaelyn Haggard had 19 points for the Bearcats while Erika Schlosser pitched in 11 points and seven assists in the defeat.

Nebraska (13-2 overall, 3-1 Big Ten): Leigha Brown had 15 points and Isabelle Bourne added 11 for Nebraska in the 65-50 win over Wisconsin (9-6, 1-3). Sam Haiby pitched in 11 points and seven assists.

Iowa (12-3 overall, 3-1 Big Ten): Iowa pulled a 66-61 upset of No. 17 Maryland (11-4, 2-2). Kathleen Doyle had 21 points and Makenzie Meyer added 20 for the Hawkeyes in the victory. Alexis Sevillian pitched in 15 points.

Omaha (6-10 overall, 1-2 Summit): Omaha lost a 63-57 Summit League battle with North Dakota. Mariah Murdie had 16 points for the Mavericks while Claire Killian added 12.

Missouri (4-12 overall, 1-2 SEC): Missouri dropped another SEC contest to No. 13 Mississippi State (15-2, 3-0), 79-64. Haley Troup scored 14 points while Hayley Frank had 13 and Jordan Roundtree added 10 for the Tigers.

NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big 12 Conference 

Baylor 74 UConn 58

Big Ten Conference 

Nebraska 65 Wisconsin 50

Iowa 66 Maryland 61

Indiana 66 Purdue 48

Ohio State 78 Michigan 69

Penn State 86 Michigan State 73

Rutgers 75 Illinois 51

Northwestern 56 Minnesota 54

Southeastern Conference 

Mississippi State 79 Missouri 64

South Carolina 91 Arkansas 82

Florida 83 Auburn 63

Vanderbilt 63 Georgia 55

Kentucky 81 Alabama 71

Tennessee 84 Ole Miss 28

LSU 57 Texas A&M 54

Summit League 

North Dakota 63 Omaha 57

Western Illinois 79 Fort Wayne 68

South Dakota State 86 Denver 79

MIAA

Emporia State 79 Northwest Missouri State 66

Missouri Western 58 Washburn 47

Fort Hays State 77 Northeastern State 66

Central Oklahoma 66 Missouri Southern 51

Nebraska-Kearney 79 Rogers State 47

Pittsburg State 81 Newman 69