(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Iowa both picked up Big Ten wins while Northwest, Omaha and Missouri all lost in conference play on Thursday in regional women's college basketball action.
Northwest Missouri State (8-6 overall, 3-2 MIAA): Northwest Missouri State fell short in an upset bid of No. 16 Emporia State (11-2, 4-0), losing 79-66. Jaelyn Haggard had 19 points for the Bearcats while Erika Schlosser pitched in 11 points and seven assists in the defeat.
Nebraska (13-2 overall, 3-1 Big Ten): Leigha Brown had 15 points and Isabelle Bourne added 11 for Nebraska in the 65-50 win over Wisconsin (9-6, 1-3). Sam Haiby pitched in 11 points and seven assists.
Iowa (12-3 overall, 3-1 Big Ten): Iowa pulled a 66-61 upset of No. 17 Maryland (11-4, 2-2). Kathleen Doyle had 21 points and Makenzie Meyer added 20 for the Hawkeyes in the victory. Alexis Sevillian pitched in 15 points.
Omaha (6-10 overall, 1-2 Summit): Omaha lost a 63-57 Summit League battle with North Dakota. Mariah Murdie had 16 points for the Mavericks while Claire Killian added 12.
Missouri (4-12 overall, 1-2 SEC): Missouri dropped another SEC contest to No. 13 Mississippi State (15-2, 3-0), 79-64. Haley Troup scored 14 points while Hayley Frank had 13 and Jordan Roundtree added 10 for the Tigers.
NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Baylor 74 UConn 58
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 65 Wisconsin 50
Iowa 66 Maryland 61
Indiana 66 Purdue 48
Ohio State 78 Michigan 69
Penn State 86 Michigan State 73
Rutgers 75 Illinois 51
Northwestern 56 Minnesota 54
Southeastern Conference
Mississippi State 79 Missouri 64
South Carolina 91 Arkansas 82
Florida 83 Auburn 63
Vanderbilt 63 Georgia 55
Kentucky 81 Alabama 71
Tennessee 84 Ole Miss 28
LSU 57 Texas A&M 54
Summit League
North Dakota 63 Omaha 57
Western Illinois 79 Fort Wayne 68
South Dakota State 86 Denver 79
MIAA
Emporia State 79 Northwest Missouri State 66
Missouri Western 58 Washburn 47
Fort Hays State 77 Northeastern State 66
Central Oklahoma 66 Missouri Southern 51
Nebraska-Kearney 79 Rogers State 47
Pittsburg State 81 Newman 69