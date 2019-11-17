NCAA Basketball
(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Kansas stayed unbeaten, UNI routed Iowa and Northwest Missouri State lost to Maryville University in women’s regional college basketball action on Sunday.

Northwest Missouri State (2-2): The Bearcats lost 68-57 to Maryville University. Jaelyn Haggard led the way for Northwest with 16 points while Kendey Eaton had 12 and Kylie Coleman finished with 11.

Nebraska (4-0): The Huskers stayed unbeaten with a 63-49 victory over SIU-Edwardsville (1-3). Nice Eliely had 13 points and 10 rebounds for her second straight double-double while adding four steals, three assists dn two blocks. Leigha Brown (12 points) and Ashtyn Verbeek (10 points) also scored in double figures, and Hannah Whitish had eight points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Northern Iowa (4-0) & Iowa (2-1): Northern Iowa handed the Hawkeyes their first loss in an 88-66 victory. Kam Finley led UNI with 20 points off the bench while Abby Gerrits had 15 and Kristina Cavey pitched in 14. Nicole Kroeger added in 13 points for the Panthers. Iowa had just one in double figures, as Makenzie Meyer finished with 14.

Kansas (4-0): Mariane De Carvalho and Aniya Thomas had 15 points each, and Tina Stephens finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds in a 79-44 win over UMass Lowell (0-4). De Carvalho also had 10 rebounds to go with three steals and three assists. 

REGIONAL NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big Ten Conference  

Northern Iowa 88 Iowa 66

Nebraska 63 SIU-Edwardsville 49

Maryland 99 Delaware 55

Indiana 91 Jackson State 51

Ohio 74 Ohio State 70

La Salle 69 Penn State 67

Purdue 66 Western Illinois 59

Rutgers 74 Harvard 46

Northwestern 63 Duke 42

Minnesota 80 Arizona State 66

Wisconsin 71 Milwaukee 40

Big 12 Conference 

Kansas 79 UMass-Lowell 44

West Virginia 74 Radford 37

Arizona 83 Texas 58

Big East Conference 

Providence 76 Boston College 60

James Madison 76 St. John’s 73

Seton Hall 55 Saint Joseph’s 39

Villanova 73 Fordham 66

Butler 73 Eastern Kentucky 41

Missouri Valley Conference 

North Dakota 65 Valparaiso 63

Oregon State 80 Missouri State 69

Southeastern Conference 

South Carolina 92 Appalachian State 50

Arkansas 88 Stony Brook 58

Georgia Tech 73 Georgia 40

Alabama 111 Mercer 56

Texas A&M 62 Rice 61

Vanderbilt 62 Saint Louis 50

LSU 59 Tulane 54

Summit League 

Omaha 70 Morgan State 64

Denver 96 Cal Poly 66