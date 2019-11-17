(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Kansas stayed unbeaten, UNI routed Iowa and Northwest Missouri State lost to Maryville University in women’s regional college basketball action on Sunday.
Northwest Missouri State (2-2): The Bearcats lost 68-57 to Maryville University. Jaelyn Haggard led the way for Northwest with 16 points while Kendey Eaton had 12 and Kylie Coleman finished with 11.
Nebraska (4-0): The Huskers stayed unbeaten with a 63-49 victory over SIU-Edwardsville (1-3). Nice Eliely had 13 points and 10 rebounds for her second straight double-double while adding four steals, three assists dn two blocks. Leigha Brown (12 points) and Ashtyn Verbeek (10 points) also scored in double figures, and Hannah Whitish had eight points, nine rebounds and five assists.
Northern Iowa (4-0) & Iowa (2-1): Northern Iowa handed the Hawkeyes their first loss in an 88-66 victory. Kam Finley led UNI with 20 points off the bench while Abby Gerrits had 15 and Kristina Cavey pitched in 14. Nicole Kroeger added in 13 points for the Panthers. Iowa had just one in double figures, as Makenzie Meyer finished with 14.
Kansas (4-0): Mariane De Carvalho and Aniya Thomas had 15 points each, and Tina Stephens finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds in a 79-44 win over UMass Lowell (0-4). De Carvalho also had 10 rebounds to go with three steals and three assists.
REGIONAL NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Northern Iowa 88 Iowa 66
Nebraska 63 SIU-Edwardsville 49
Maryland 99 Delaware 55
Indiana 91 Jackson State 51
Ohio 74 Ohio State 70
La Salle 69 Penn State 67
Purdue 66 Western Illinois 59
Rutgers 74 Harvard 46
Northwestern 63 Duke 42
Minnesota 80 Arizona State 66
Wisconsin 71 Milwaukee 40
Big 12 Conference
Kansas 79 UMass-Lowell 44
West Virginia 74 Radford 37
Arizona 83 Texas 58
Big East Conference
Providence 76 Boston College 60
James Madison 76 St. John’s 73
Seton Hall 55 Saint Joseph’s 39
Villanova 73 Fordham 66
Butler 73 Eastern Kentucky 41
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 88 Iowa 68
North Dakota 65 Valparaiso 63
Oregon State 80 Missouri State 69
Southeastern Conference
South Carolina 92 Appalachian State 50
Arkansas 88 Stony Brook 58
Georgia Tech 73 Georgia 40
Alabama 111 Mercer 56
Texas A&M 62 Rice 61
Vanderbilt 62 Saint Louis 50
LSU 59 Tulane 54
Summit League
Omaha 70 Morgan State 64
Purdue 66 Western Illinois 59
North Dakota 65 Valparaiso 63
Denver 96 Cal Poly 66