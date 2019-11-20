Nebraska Cornhuskers

(KMAland) -- Nebraska moved to 5-0 while Iowa survived an overtime battle in regional women's college basketball action on Wednesday.

Iowa (3-1): Iowa edged past Princeton (4-1), 77-75 in overtime. Kathleen Doyle had 21 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, and Makenzie Meyer added 19 points and seven rebounds. Monika Czinaro chipped in 10 points for the Hawkeyes. 

Nebraska (5-0): The Huskers rolled to a 73-39 win over Southern (2-3). Leigha Brown scored 16 points off the bench to lead the way while Ashtyn Verbeek had 12 points and eight rebounds. Sam Haiby chipped in 10 points and four assists for Nebraska.

REGIONAL NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Iowa 77 Princeton 75

Nebraska 73 Southern 39

Maryland 88 George Washington 54

Big 12 Conference 

Texas 85 UT Rio Grande Valley 69

Oklahoma 75 Stephen F. Austin 62

TCU 57 SMU 56

Big East Conference 

Ball State 70 Xavier 49

Butler 64 IUPUI 61

Providence 68 Monmouth 52

Missouri Valley Conference 

Memphis 70 Southern Illinois 66

Bradley 84 Western Illinois 49

Illinois State 69 Northern Illinois 66

Southeastern Conference 

LSU 62 Southeastern Louisiana 52

Arkansas 91 Belmont 60

Summit League 

North Dakota 69 Georgia Southern 56

