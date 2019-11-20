(KMAland) -- Nebraska moved to 5-0 while Iowa survived an overtime battle in regional women's college basketball action on Wednesday.
Iowa (3-1): Iowa edged past Princeton (4-1), 77-75 in overtime. Kathleen Doyle had 21 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, and Makenzie Meyer added 19 points and seven rebounds. Monika Czinaro chipped in 10 points for the Hawkeyes.
Nebraska (5-0): The Huskers rolled to a 73-39 win over Southern (2-3). Leigha Brown scored 16 points off the bench to lead the way while Ashtyn Verbeek had 12 points and eight rebounds. Sam Haiby chipped in 10 points and four assists for Nebraska.
REGIONAL NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 77 Princeton 75
Nebraska 73 Southern 39
Maryland 88 George Washington 54
Big 12 Conference
Texas 85 UT Rio Grande Valley 69
Oklahoma 75 Stephen F. Austin 62
TCU 57 SMU 56
Big East Conference
Ball State 70 Xavier 49
Butler 64 IUPUI 61
Providence 68 Monmouth 52
Missouri Valley Conference
Memphis 70 Southern Illinois 66
Bradley 84 Western Illinois 49
Illinois State 69 Northern Illinois 66
Southeastern Conference
LSU 62 Southeastern Louisiana 52
Arkansas 91 Belmont 60
Summit League
North Dakota 69 Georgia Southern 56
