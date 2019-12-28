Nebraska Cornhuskers

(KMAland) -- The Nebraska women took down Iowa to open Big Ten play while Kansas State was a winner in non-conference action in regional women’s college hoops on Saturday.

Nebraska (11-1 overall, 1-0 Big Ten) & Iowa (9-3, 0-1): Kate Cain had 16 points and 12 rebounds for Nebraska in a 78-69 win over Iowa to open Big Ten play. Nicea Eliely added 12 points while Hannah Whitish had 11 and Sam Haiby and Leigha Brown added 10 each. Kathleen Doyle scored 19 points for Iowa, and Monika Czinano put in 16 points and had 17 rebounds. 

Kansas State (6-5): Kansas State overcame an early 13-point deficit in a 79-66 win over UT Rio Grande Valley (5-8). Christianna Carr scored 20 points while Peyton Williams added 17 points and nine rebounds to lead K-State. Ayoka Lee added 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Angela Harris scored 12 points of her own.

NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Kansas State 79 UT Rio Grande Valley 66

Big Ten Conference 

Nebraska 78 Iowa 69

Maryland 70 Michigan 55

Indiana 79 Michigan State 67

Purdue 66 Ohio Statse 50

Northwestern 77 Illinois 50

Rutgers 64 Wisconsin 61

Minnesota 81 Penn State 74

Missouri Valley Conference 

Valparaiso 95 Chicago State 49

Southeastern Conference 

LSU 73 Florida A&M 45

Auburn 62 Jacksonville State 53

Ole Miss 93 Alabama State 66

Summit League 

New Orleans 79 North Dakota 73