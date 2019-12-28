(KMAland) -- The Nebraska women took down Iowa to open Big Ten play while Kansas State was a winner in non-conference action in regional women’s college hoops on Saturday.
Nebraska (11-1 overall, 1-0 Big Ten) & Iowa (9-3, 0-1): Kate Cain had 16 points and 12 rebounds for Nebraska in a 78-69 win over Iowa to open Big Ten play. Nicea Eliely added 12 points while Hannah Whitish had 11 and Sam Haiby and Leigha Brown added 10 each. Kathleen Doyle scored 19 points for Iowa, and Monika Czinano put in 16 points and had 17 rebounds.
Kansas State (6-5): Kansas State overcame an early 13-point deficit in a 79-66 win over UT Rio Grande Valley (5-8). Christianna Carr scored 20 points while Peyton Williams added 17 points and nine rebounds to lead K-State. Ayoka Lee added 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Angela Harris scored 12 points of her own.
NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Kansas State 79 UT Rio Grande Valley 66
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 78 Iowa 69
Maryland 70 Michigan 55
Indiana 79 Michigan State 67
Purdue 66 Ohio Statse 50
Northwestern 77 Illinois 50
Rutgers 64 Wisconsin 61
Minnesota 81 Penn State 74
Missouri Valley Conference
Valparaiso 95 Chicago State 49
Southeastern Conference
LSU 73 Florida A&M 45
Auburn 62 Jacksonville State 53
Ole Miss 93 Alabama State 66
Summit League
New Orleans 79 North Dakota 73