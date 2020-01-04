(KMAland) -- Nebraska beat nationally-ranked Minnesota, Omaha picked up a Summit win and Kansas lost for the first time in women's regional college basketball action Saturday.
Nebraska (12-2 overall, 2-1 Big Ten): Kate Cain had 19 points, 15 rebounds and six blocks in a 72-58 win over No. 24 Minnesota (11-3, 1-2). Sam Haiby and Hannah Whitish added 17 points each in the win.
Omaha (6-9 overall, 1-1 Summit): Omaha edged past Oral Roberts (5-10, 0-2), 60-54. Mariah Murdie had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Mavericks while Josie Filer and Rayanna Carter scored 10 points each.
Kansas (11-1 overall, 0-1 Big 12): Kansas lost their first game of the season in their Big 12 opener, falling 67-49 to Oklahoma State (10-3, 1-0). Zakiyah Franklin led the Jayhawks with 17 points.
NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Oklahoma State 67 Kansas 49
Baylor 77 Oklahoma 56
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 72 Minnesota 58
Wisconsin 71 Penn State 65
Big East Conference
Butler 78 Xavier 70
Summit League
Omaha 60 Oral Roberts 54
South Dakota State 75 Western Illinois 45