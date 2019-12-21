Iowa Hawkeyes

(KMAland) -- Iowa beat Drake while Kansas State lost to Oregon in regional women's basketball action on Saturday.

Iowa (9-2) & Drake (7-4): Iowa used strong second and fourth quarters to beat Drake, 79-67. Makenzie Meyer scored 24 points while Kathleen Doyle had 19 point sand 10 assists. Monika Czinano added 17 and Alexis Sevillian put in 11. Sara Rhine scored 17 points while Becca Hittner had 16.

Kansas State (5-5): Kansas State fell 89-51 to No. 3 ranked Oregon (10-1). Peyton Williams scored 20 points and Ayoka Lee had 14 points and 10 boards for the Wildcats.

NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Oregon 89 Kansas State 51

West Virginia 63 Michigan State 57

Big Ten Conference 

Iowa 79 Drake 67

West Virginia 63 Michigan State 57

Purdue 81 Bowling Green 74

Minnesota 77 Lehigh 49

Northwestern 79 Xavier 59

Big East Conference 

Georgetown 57 UMES 39

Northwestern 79 Xavier 59

Villanova 77 La Salle 69

Marquette 53 Belmont 51

Missouri Valley Conference 

Iowa 79 Drake 67

Bradley 66 Eastern Washington 46

Southeast Missouri State 68 Indiana State 58

Southeastern Conference 

Texas A&M 78 Montana State 67

Arkansas 86 Little Rock 53

Wake Forest 73 Florida 68

Tennessee 88 Portland State 61

Mississippi State 72 Virginia 59

Kentucky 63 California 61

Vanderbilt 76 Washington 74 — OT

Summit League 

Western Michigan 79 Denver 70

North Dakota 66 Milwaukee 58

South Dakota State 60 Green Bay 55