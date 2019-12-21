(KMAland) -- Iowa beat Drake while Kansas State lost to Oregon in regional women's basketball action on Saturday.
Iowa (9-2) & Drake (7-4): Iowa used strong second and fourth quarters to beat Drake, 79-67. Makenzie Meyer scored 24 points while Kathleen Doyle had 19 point sand 10 assists. Monika Czinano added 17 and Alexis Sevillian put in 11. Sara Rhine scored 17 points while Becca Hittner had 16.
Kansas State (5-5): Kansas State fell 89-51 to No. 3 ranked Oregon (10-1). Peyton Williams scored 20 points and Ayoka Lee had 14 points and 10 boards for the Wildcats.
NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Oregon 89 Kansas State 51
West Virginia 63 Michigan State 57
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 79 Drake 67
West Virginia 63 Michigan State 57
Purdue 81 Bowling Green 74
Minnesota 77 Lehigh 49
Northwestern 79 Xavier 59
Big East Conference
Georgetown 57 UMES 39
Northwestern 79 Xavier 59
Villanova 77 La Salle 69
Marquette 53 Belmont 51
Missouri Valley Conference
Iowa 79 Drake 67
Bradley 66 Eastern Washington 46
Southeast Missouri State 68 Indiana State 58
Southeastern Conference
Texas A&M 78 Montana State 67
Arkansas 86 Little Rock 53
Wake Forest 73 Florida 68
Tennessee 88 Portland State 61
Mississippi State 72 Virginia 59
Kentucky 63 California 61
Vanderbilt 76 Washington 74 — OT
Summit League
Western Michigan 79 Denver 70
North Dakota 66 Milwaukee 58
South Dakota State 60 Green Bay 55