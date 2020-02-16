(KMAland) -- Iowa, Creighton and K-State were winners while Iowa State, Nebraska and Missouri lost in regional women’s basketball on Sunday.
BIG 12: Iowa State (15-9, 7-6) lost to TCU (18-5, 9-3): TCU nabbed an 82-72 victory over the Cyclones, despite 18 points from Adrianna Camber. Kristin Scott added 16 points, and Ashley Joens finished with 12 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.
BIG TEN: Iowa (21-5, 12-3) def. Wisconsin (11-15, 3-12): Kathleen Doyle had 22 points, five rebounds and five assists, and Monika Czinano pitched in 19 points and eight boards. Makenzie Meyer added 13 points for the Hawkeyes.
BIG TEN: Nebraska (16-10, 6-9) lost to Northwestern (22-3, 12-2): Nebraska blew a nine-point second-half advantage in a 60-56 loss. Leigha Brown had 14 points and Kate Cain added 12 points, 12 rebounds, seven blocks and four steals.
BIG EAST: Creighton (16-9, 8-6) def. Seton Hall (16-10, 9-6): Jaylyn Agnew scored 28 points and had nine assists for Creighton in a 78-66 win. Tatum Rembao finished with 20 points, and Temi Carda added 12. Gracey Griglione pitched in 10 points.
BIG 12: Kansas State (12-11, 6-6) def. Oklahoma (12-13, 5-8): Kansas State nabbed an 87-85 overtime win behind 31 points, 19 rebounds, six assists and five steals from Peyton Williams. Ayoka Lee pitched in 24 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks, and Christianna Carr added 11 points.
SEC: Missouri (6-19, 3-9) lost to Florida (14-11, 5-7): Aijha Blackwell led Missouri with 20 points, six rebounds and three assists in a 75-67 loss to the Gators. Amber Smith pitched in 13 points, and Hayley Frank scored 10 points off the bench.
REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
TCU 82 Iowa State 72
Kansas State 87 Oklahoma 85 — OT
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 97 Wisconsin 71
Northwestern 60 Nebraska 56
Maryland 106 Penn State 69
Ohio State 80 Indiana 76
Rutgers 62 Michigan 41
Purdue 70 Illinois 58
Big East Conference
Creighton 78 Seton Hall 66
DePaul 97 Xavier 65
Providence 54 St. John’s 53
Villanova 48 Georgetown 40
Marquette 76 Butler 54
Missouri Valley Conference
Bradley 71 Loyola Chicago 50
Valparaiso 78 Illinois State 70
Southeastern Conference
Florida 75 Missouri 67
Texas A&M 73 Tennessee 71
Arkansas 108 Ole Miss 64
Georgia 76 Alabama 75 — OT
Kentucky Mississippi State
Auburn LSU