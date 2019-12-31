(KMAland) -- Iowa and Creighton picked up conference wins while Nebraska lost in overtime in Tuesday's regional women's college basketball.
Nebraska (11-2 overall, 1-1 Big Ten): Nebraska dropped a 78-70 overtime decision to Michigan State (8-5, 1-1). The Spartans made two free throws with just over two seconds remaining to force the extra frame. Sam Haiby had 19 points while Nicea Eliely added 14 and Kate Cain and Leigha Brown had 10 apiece. Cain nabbed 14 rebounds and four blocks.
Iowa (10-3 overall, 1-1 Big Ten): Kathleen Doyle dropped in 33 points to lead Iowa in a 108-72 win over Illinois (9-4, 0-2). Amanda Ollinger had 12 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, and Monika Czinano put in 16 points and grabbed six rebounds.
Creighton (10-3 overall, 2-0 Big East): Jaylyn Agnew had 31 points and nine rebounds to lead Creighton in a 58-42 victory over Villanova (6-6, 1-1). Temi Carda pitched in 12 points for the Bluejays.
NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
West Virginia 68 Cornell 62
Big Ten Conference
Michigan State 78 Nebraska 70 — OT
Iowa 108 Illinois 72
Michigan 82 Penn State 48
Purdue 72 Wisconsin 61
Indiana 66 Rutgers 56
Northwestern Maryland
Minnesota Ohio State
Big East Conference
Creighton 58 Villanova 42
Georgetown 62 Providence 53
Seton Hall 83 Xavier 61
St. John’s 67 Butler 42
Missouri Valley Conference
Missouri State 111 William Jewell 39
Summit League
Oral Roberts 80 Rogers State 40