(KMAland) -- Iowa and Nebraska both stayed unbeaten with wins on Thursday in regional women's college basketball action.

Iowa (2-0): Iowa held off North Alabama (2-1) in an 86-81 win. Makenzie Meyer had a game-high 21 points and added seven rebounds while Kathleen Doyle pitched in 20 points, seven assists and four steals. Monika Czinano added 18 points, and Gabbie Marshall made her first career start and finished with 13 points. 

Nebraska (3-0): The Huskers used a 48-25 second half to beat Morgan State (2-2), 78-55. Nicea Eliely had 12 points and a career-high 15 rebounds while Leigha Brown added a game-high 16 points off the bench. Ashtyn Verbeek and Kate Cain also had 13 points each.

REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big Ten Conference 

Iowa 86 North Alabama 81

Nebraska 78 Morgan State 55

Minnesota 77 Milwaukee 61

Purdue 66 Chattanooga 34

Michigan State 72 Notre Dame 69

Colorado 74 Wisconsin 57

Big 12 Conference 

Texas Tech 99 Sam Houston State 57

TCU 72 Nicholls State 47

Texas 84 UTSA 53

Baylor 112 Houston Baptist 42

Missouri State 96 Oklahoma 90

Big East Conference 

American 76 Villanova 54

Temple 78 Xavier 65

Northwestern 64 Marquette 56

DePaul Oregon State

Missouri Valley Conference 

Western Illinois 83 Indiana State 72

Southeastern Conference 

Old Dominion 89 Auburn 77

Tennessee 73 Tennessee State 43

Arkansas 96 Oral Roberts 64

Summit League 

