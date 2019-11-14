(KMAland) -- Iowa and Nebraska both stayed unbeaten with wins on Thursday in regional women's college basketball action.
Iowa (2-0): Iowa held off North Alabama (2-1) in an 86-81 win. Makenzie Meyer had a game-high 21 points and added seven rebounds while Kathleen Doyle pitched in 20 points, seven assists and four steals. Monika Czinano added 18 points, and Gabbie Marshall made her first career start and finished with 13 points.
Nebraska (3-0): The Huskers used a 48-25 second half to beat Morgan State (2-2), 78-55. Nicea Eliely had 12 points and a career-high 15 rebounds while Leigha Brown added a game-high 16 points off the bench. Ashtyn Verbeek and Kate Cain also had 13 points each.
REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 86 North Alabama 81
Nebraska 78 Morgan State 55
Minnesota 77 Milwaukee 61
Purdue 66 Chattanooga 34
Michigan State 72 Notre Dame 69
Colorado 74 Wisconsin 57
Big 12 Conference
Texas Tech 99 Sam Houston State 57
TCU 72 Nicholls State 47
Texas 84 UTSA 53
Baylor 112 Houston Baptist 42
Missouri State 96 Oklahoma 90
Big East Conference
American 76 Villanova 54
Temple 78 Xavier 65
Northwestern 64 Marquette 56
DePaul Oregon State
Missouri Valley Conference
Western Illinois 83 Indiana State 72
Southeastern Conference
Old Dominion 89 Auburn 77
Tennessee 73 Tennessee State 43
Arkansas 96 Oral Roberts 64
Summit League
