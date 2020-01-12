(KMAland) -- Iowa nabbed another top 25 win while Drake picked up a victory of their own and Nebraska, UNI, KU and Missouri all lost in regional women’s college basketball action Sunday.
Iowa (13-3 overall, 4-1 Big Ten): Iowa won their second straight game over a ranked team, surviving a double overtime thriller over Indiana (14-3, 4-1), 91-85. Kathleen Doyle had 31 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds to just miss out on a triple-double while Monika Czinano had 23 points. Makenzie Meyer added 17 points and McKenna Warnock had 11.
Nebraska (13-3 overall, 3-2 Big Ten): Nebraska dropped a 69-65 decision to Rutgers (14-2, 4-1). Ashtyn Verbeek had a team-high 14 points for the Huskers in the loss. Hannah Whitish added 10 points, four rebounds and four assists.
Northern Iowa (9-5 overall, 1-2 MVC): Northern Iowa fell to No. 20 Missouri State (14-2, 4-0), 80-66. The Panthers were led by Karli Rucker, who had 14 points, and Abby Gerrits, who finished with 13.
Drake (10-5 overall, 2-1 MVC): Becca Hittner had 20 points, Sara Rhine added 10 points and 10 rebounds and Drake beat Southern Illinois (9-6, 1-3), 73-65. Kierra Collier added 11 points and Maddie Monahan pitched in 10.
Kansas (11-3 overall, 0-3 Big 12): Kansas lost for the third straight time, falling 73-59 to TCU (11-3, 2-1). Brooklyn Mitchell and Hannah Kersgieter had 16 points each, and Aniya Thomas finished with 14. Zakiyah Franklin added 11.
Missouri (4-13 overall, 1-3 SEC): Missouri’s season-long struggles continued with a 90-73 loss to Arkansas (14-3, 2-2). Hayley Frank scored 19 points for the Tigers while Aijha Blackwell had 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Haley Troup put in 13 points and added eight rebounds and six assists.
NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
TCU 73 Kansas 59
Baylor 94 Oklahoma State 48
West Virginia 68 Texas 63
Big Ten Conference
Rutgers 69 Nebraska 65
Iowa 91 Indiana 85 — 2 OT
Maryland 77 Michigan 49
Ohio State 80 Penn State 70
Illinois 74 Minnesota 71
Michigan State 69 Wisconsin 52
Northwestern 61 Purdue 56
Big East Conference
DePaul 74 St. John’s 69
Villanova 66 Xavier 54
Butler 47 Georgetown 46
Marquette 81 Seton Hall 60
Missouri Valley Conference
Missouri State 80 Northern Iowa 66
Drake 73 Southern Illinois 65
Valparaiso 88 Evansville 66
Loyola Chicago 58 Indiana State 51
Southeastern Conference
Arkansas 90 Missouri 73
South Carolina 93 Vanderbilt 57
Kentucky 65 Florida 45
Tennessee 73 Georgia 56
Alabama 75 Auburn 48
LSU 52 Ole Miss 44
Summit League
South Dakota State 100 Fort Wayne 69
Western Illinois 82 Denver 75
NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Purdue 71 Michigan State 42
Minnesota 75 Michigan 67