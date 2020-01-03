(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Creighton and Drake all picked up conference wins on Friday in regional women's college basketball action.
Iowa State (9-3 overall, 1-0 Big 12): Iowa State opened Big 12 play with a dominant 96-66 win at Texas Tech (11-1, 0-1). Kristin Scott had 23 points for the Cyclones while Ashley Joens added 19 points and nine boards. Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw scored 17 points, Adriana Camber had 12 and Rae Johnson put in 11.
Creighton (11-3 overall, 3-0 Big East): Creighton stayed unbeaten in Big East play with a 72-62 win over Marquette (9-4, 0-2). Jaylyn Agnew had another monster game with 27 points and nine rebounds while Temim Carda put in 17 points to go with six rebounds and four assists.
Drake (9-4 overall, 1-0 MVC) & Northern Iowa (8-4, 0-1): Drake opened MVC play with a 104-87 win over Northern Iowa. Becca Hittner poured in 37 points on 18/18 shooting from the free throw line to lead Drake while Nicole Kroeger had 15 points to lead UNI.
NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 96 Texas Tech 66
TCU 65 Texas 63
Big East Conference
Creighton 72 Marquette 62
St. John’s 71 Georgetown 54
DePaul 80 Providence 67
Villanova 61 Seton Hall 55
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 104 Northern Iowa 87
Missouri State 74 Loyola Chicago 72 — OT
Illinois State 83 Indiana State 69
Southern Illinois 67 Valparaiso 51
Bradley 82 Evansville 51