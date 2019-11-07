(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Iowa and Kansas all opened their seasons with wins on Thursday in regional women's college basketball action.
Iowa State (1-0): Ashley Joens poured in 23 points and added six rebounds and three steals for Iowa State in a 69-36 opening win over Southern (0-1). Kristin Scott had eight points, six rebounds and four blocks off the bench for the Cyclones.
Iowa (1-0): Iowa went 31 of 40 from the free throw line in an 85-53 victory over Florida Atlantic (0-1). Kathleen Doyle led the way with 15 points while Monika Czinano added 14, Alexis Sevillian had 12, Gabbie Marshall put in 11 and McKenna Warnock added 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Kansas (1-0): Kansas freshman Zakiyah Franklin had 16 points, and Mariane De Varvalho finished with 15 for the Jayhawks in an 84-72 win over Indiana State (0-1). Brooklyn Mitchell put in 11 points.
COMPLETE REGIONAL WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 85 Florida Atlantic 53
Indiana 75 Mount St. Mary’s 52
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 69 Southern 36
Kansas 84 Indiana State 72
West Virginia 74 Saint Francis 45
Big East Conference
Xavier 70 Utah 63
Marquette 92 St. Francis BKN 71
Missouri Valley Conference
Kansas 84 Indiana State 72
Southeastern Conference
Georgia 80 Kennesaw State 65
Tennessee 63 Central Arkansas 36
Summit League
Fort Wayne 61 Illinois-Chicago 50