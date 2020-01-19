(KMAland) -- ISU, Iowa, Nebraska, UNI, Drake & Missouri were all winners while former KMAlanders Julia Fleecs and Jenna Taylor both scored in double figures for their teams on Sunday.
Iowa State (10-6 overall, 2-3 Big 12): Ashley Joens had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Iowa State in a 64-63 win over Oklahoma State (11-6, 2-3). Kristin Scott had 17 points, Ines Nezerwa had 11 and the game-winning bucket and Jade Thurmon chipped in 10 points.
Iowa (15-3 overall, 6-1 Big Ten): Iowa won their sixth straight contest, coming back from a 15-point halftime deficit to beat Wisconsin (9-9, 1-6). Makenzie Meyer (22 points, 6 assists, 3 steals), Kathleen Doyle (21 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists) and Monika Czinano (20 points) all scored at least 20 points for Iowa in the win.
Nebraska (14-4 overall, 4-3 Big Ten): Nebraska bounced back from a two-game skid to take a 74-71 win over Michigan (12-6, 3-4). Hannah Whitish put in 20 points and had five assists while Sam Haiby scored 18 points. Nicea Eliely (11 points) and Leigha Brown (10 points) also scored in double figures.
Creighton (12-6 overall, 4-3 Big East): Creighton dropped a 63-58 contest with St. John’s (12-7, 5-3) on the road. Temi Carda had a team-high 19 points while Rachael Saunders had 12 points and Olivia Elger put in 11. Platteview alum Payton Brotzki scored seven points and had six rebounds.
Northern Iowa (11-5 overall, 3-2 MVC): Cynthia Wolf had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Northern Iowa was a 73-43 winner over Indiana State (2-16, 0-6). Rose Simon-Ressler added 13 points while Bre Gunnels put in 11 and Nicole Kroeger scored 10.
Drake (12-5 overall, 4-1 MVC): Drake rolled to a 108-44 win over Evansville (3-14, 0-6). Brenni Rose and Becca Hittner each scored 16 points while Sarah Beth Gueldner had 15, Maddie Monahan put in 14 and Sara Rhine added 11 points and 13 rebounds. Monica Burich also scored 12 points off the bench.
Kansas State (7-8 overall, 1-3 Big 12): Kansas State lost a 71-63 decision to Texas (11-6, 3-2) in Manhattan. Angela Harris had 16 points while Ayoka Lee had 12 points and nine rebounds and Christianna Carr had 10 points.
Missouri (5-14 overall, 2-4 SEC): Missouri won for just the second time in nine games, taking a 71-57 win at Ole Miss (7-11, 0-5). Aijha Blackwell had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers, and Jordan Chavis and Nadia Green had 11 points apiece.
Former KMAlanders in the region:
-Julia Fleecs (Glidden-Ralston) had a team-high 18 points, shooting 14 of 14 from the free throw line, to lead North Dakota (12-7, 3-3) in a 92-82 loss to North Dakota State (4-13, 1-4).
-Jenna Taylor (Creston) had 12 points and five rebounds, and Kia Rasmussen (IKM-Manning) scored seven points and had five assists for Simpson (13-3, 5-2) in a 90-66 win over Luther (7-7, 5-2).
-Taylor Frederick (Harlan) had nine points, six rebounds and three assists for South Dakota (17-2, 6-0) in an 83-48 win over South Dakota State (14-7, 6-1) in Summit League play.
NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 64 Oklahoma State 63
Texas 71 Kansas State 63
TCU 82 Oklahoma 63
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 85 Wisconsin 78
Nebraska 74 Michigan 71
Ohio State 77 Illinois 47
Minnesota 72 Purdue 59
Northwestern 85 Penn State 59
Big East Conference
St. John’s 63 Creighton 58
DePaul 80 Butler 65
Seton Hall 97 Providence 55
Marquette 80 Xavier 60
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 73 Indiana State 43
Drake 108 Evansville 44
Loyola Chicago 69 Illinois State 64
Bradley 75 Valparaiso 61
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 71 Ole Miss 57
LSU 65 Kentucky 59
Texas A&M 69 Florida 42
Georgia 61 Auburn 50
Arkansas 75 Vanderbilt 55
Summit League
South Dakota 83 South Dakota State 48
North Dakota State 92 North Dakota 82
Great Plains Athletic Conference
Hastings 82 Mount Mary 62
Dakota Wesleyan 80 Midland 62
American Rivers Conference
Simpson 90 Luther 66
Iowa Community College Athletic Conference
North Iowa Area 99 Ellsworth 32
Southeastern 77 Little Priest Tribal 63
Northeast 97 Marshalltown 47
Iowa Central 67 Des Moines Area 61