(KMAland) -- ISU and KSU picked up wins while former RVC standouts Sophia Peppers and Emilee Danner had big nights in regional women's college basketball action on Wednesday.
Iowa State (13-8 overall, 5-5 Big 12): Iowa State nabbed a 74-63 win over Oklahoma State (12-10, 3-7). Ashley Joens led the way with 23 points and 14 rebounds, and Kristin Scott added 18 and 13 in the victory. Maggie Epsenmiller-McGraw chipped in 18 points and seven assists.
Kansas (12-9 overall, 1-9 Big 12): Kansas fell for the ninth time in 10 games, losing 97-44 to No. 2 Baylor (20-1, 9-0). Aniya Thomas was the only player in double figures for the Jayhawks with 19 points on four made 3-pointers.
Kansas State (10-10 overall, 4-5 Big 12): Ayoka Lee continued to dominate with 24 points, five rebounds and four blocks for K-State in an 84-70 win over Texas Tech (14-6, 3-6). Peyton Williams added 15 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and three blocks, and Angela Harris pitched in 18 points with six assists. Christianna Carr scored 14 points of her own in the win.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Brielle Baker, Creston/SWCC — 13 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals (vs. Iowa Central)
-Kendall Brown, Moravia/Central — 12 points, 5 blocks, 4 rebounds (vs. Dubuque)
-Alyssa Carley, St. Albert/Briar Cliff — 11 points (vs. Dakota Wesleyan)
-Kenzie Cunard, Logan-Magnolia/Dordt — 4 minutes (vs. Northwestern)
-Emilee Danner, Ar-We-Va/Northwestern — 18 points, 3 steals, 2 rebounds (vs. Dordt)
-Madelyn Deitchler, Treynor/Briar Cliff — 10 points, 3 assists (vs. Dakota Wesleyan)
-Haylee Heits, Sacred Heart/Doane — 19 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists (vs. Concordia)
-Logan Hughes, Shenandoah/Missouri Western — 10 minutes, 1 rebound (vs. Lincoln)
-Nicole Lange, Harlan/Buena Vista — 15 points, 4 rebounds (vs. Loras)
-Jordyn Moser, Harlan/Morningside — 6 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals (vs. Midland)
-Victoria Nauman, Mound City/Graceland — 4 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds (vs. Mount Mercy)
-Sophia Peppers, Exira-EHK/Morningside — 23 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists (vs. Midland)
-Madi Sager, Stanberry/Graceland — 7 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals (vs. Mount Mercy)
-Morgan Shuey, Southwest Valley/Salve Regina — 2 points (vs. Roger Williams)
-Kiara Sporrer, Audubon/Buena Vista — 2 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists (vs. Loras)
-Konnor Sudmann, Treynor/Briar Cliff — 12 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists (vs. Dakota Wesleyan)
-Caitlyn Ward, Sidney/Southeast — 5 points, 15 minutes (vs. Northeast)
-Bailey White, St. Albert/College of Saint Mary — 2 points, 2 assists (vs. Hastings)
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 74 Oklahoma State 63
Baylor 97 Kansas 44
Kansas State 84 Texas Tech 70
Oklahoma 68 West Virginia 58
MIAA
Missouri Western 72 Lincoln 53
GPAC
Concordia 102 Doane 47
Dakota Wesleyan 83 Briar Cliff 79
Hastings 70 College of Saint Mary 56
Northwestern 91 Dordt 76
Midland 78 Morningside 73
Jamestown 64 Mount Marty 48
American Rivers Conference
Wartburg 79 Luther 59
Central 76 Dubuque 56
Coe 79 Nebraska Wesleyan 65
Loras 70 Buena Vista 50
Heart of America Athletic Conference
Benedictine 70 Missouri Valley 55
MIdAmerica Nazarene 87 Baker 42
Mount Mercy 86 Graceland 71
William Penn 64 Grand View 54
Culver-Stockton 80 Clarke 67
Midwest Collegiate Conference
Grinnell College 66 Beloit College 49
Monmouth College 72 Cornell College 62
Knox College 63 Illinois College 60
Ripon College 82 Lake Forest College 68
St. Norbert College 61 Lawrence University 35
ICCAC
Northeast 85 Southeast 57
Southwestern 58 Iowa Central 46
North Iowa Area 78 Iowa Lakes 70
Little Priest Tribal 76 Ellsworth 64
Southeastern 71 Des Moines Area 69
Marshalltown 81 Graceland JV 60