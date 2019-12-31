NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Kansas both picked up non-conference wins in regional women’s college basketball action Monday.

Iowa State (8-3): Ashley Joens had 22 points and 15 rebounds, and Iowa States beat North Alabama (9-3), 80-72. Kristin Scott added 19 points and nine boards, Rae Johnson put in 16 points and Ines Nezerwa scored 10 off the bench.

Kansas (11-0): The Jayhawks stayed unbeaten with an 83-64 win over Wofford (6-8). Holly Kersgieter had 21 points off the bench to lead Kansas while Mariane De Carvalho pitched in 18 points and seven rebounds. Brooklyn Mitchell added 16 points, and Aniya Thomas and Tina Stephens had 10 points each.

NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Iowa State 80 North Alabama 72

Kansas 83 Wofford 64

Baylor 94 Morehead State 47

Oklahoma State 84 Duquesne 41

Missouri Valley Conference 

Saint Louis 55 Indiana State 53

Valparaiso 78 Eastern Illinois 66

Western Michigan 70 Loyola Chicago 60