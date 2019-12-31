(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Kansas both picked up non-conference wins in regional women’s college basketball action Monday.
Iowa State (8-3): Ashley Joens had 22 points and 15 rebounds, and Iowa States beat North Alabama (9-3), 80-72. Kristin Scott added 19 points and nine boards, Rae Johnson put in 16 points and Ines Nezerwa scored 10 off the bench.
Kansas (11-0): The Jayhawks stayed unbeaten with an 83-64 win over Wofford (6-8). Holly Kersgieter had 21 points off the bench to lead Kansas while Mariane De Carvalho pitched in 18 points and seven rebounds. Brooklyn Mitchell added 16 points, and Aniya Thomas and Tina Stephens had 10 points each.
NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 80 North Alabama 72
Kansas 83 Wofford 64
Baylor 94 Morehead State 47
Oklahoma State 84 Duquesne 41
Missouri Valley Conference
Saint Louis 55 Indiana State 53
Valparaiso 78 Eastern Illinois 66
Western Michigan 70 Loyola Chicago 60