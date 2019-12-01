(KMAland) -- Iowa State ran their win streak to five while Drake edged past Auburn on Sunday in regional women's college basketball action.
Iowa State (5-1): The Cyclones rolled to a 71-53 win over New Orleans (2-5). Ashley Joens scored a game-high 24 points while Ines Nezerwa added 21 points for ISU in their fourth straight win.
Drake (6-2): Drake erased an 11-point deficit to win 83-2 over Auburn (3-4) at the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida. Sara Rhine had 22 points, including a pair of free throws to give the Bulldogs the lead for good with 7.8 seconds left. Maggie Negaard added a career-high 15 points while Kierra Collier also had 15 and Becca Hittner put in 10.
NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Michigan 80 Morgan State 48
DePaul 70 Northwestern 68
Gonzaga 63 Purdue 50
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 71 New Orleans 53
TCU 77 Boise State 65
Hawaii 73 Texas 60
Big East Conference
Robert Morris 71 Xavier 57
UNLV 79 St. John’s 75
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 83 Auburn 82
Bradley 61 Richmond 57
Missouri State 83 Kansas City 58
Loyola 78 Portland 64
Southeastern Conference
Florida 84 Florida A&M 40
Tennessee 81 Air Force 54
Kentucky 81 Austin Peay 52
Florida State Texas A&M
Summit League
North Dakota State 67 New Hampshire 61