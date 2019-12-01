Iowa State Cyclones

(KMAland) -- Iowa State ran their win streak to five while Drake edged past Auburn on Sunday in regional women's college basketball action.

Iowa State (5-1): The Cyclones rolled to a 71-53 win over New Orleans (2-5). Ashley Joens scored a game-high 24 points while Ines Nezerwa added 21 points for ISU in their fourth straight win.

Drake (6-2): Drake erased an 11-point deficit to win 83-2 over Auburn (3-4) at the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida. Sara Rhine had 22 points, including a pair of free throws to give the Bulldogs the lead for good with 7.8 seconds left. Maggie Negaard added a career-high 15 points while Kierra Collier also had 15 and Becca Hittner put in 10.

NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big Ten Conference 

Michigan 80 Morgan State 48

DePaul 70 Northwestern 68

Gonzaga 63 Purdue 50

Big 12 Conference 

Iowa State 71 New Orleans 53

TCU 77 Boise State 65

Hawaii 73 Texas 60

Big East Conference 

Robert Morris 71 Xavier 57

UNLV 79 St. John’s 75

Missouri Valley Conference 

Drake 83 Auburn 82

Bradley 61 Richmond 57

Missouri State 83 Kansas City 58

Loyola 78 Portland 64

Southeastern Conference 

Florida 84 Florida A&M 40

Tennessee 81 Air Force 54

Kentucky 81 Austin Peay 52

Florida State Texas A&M

Summit League 

North Dakota State 67 New Hampshire 61