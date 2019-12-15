(KMAland) -- Ashley Joens had a big day for ISU, UNI won late, Kansas moved to 9-0 and Omaha and Missouri both lost in regional women's college basketball action from Sunday.
Iowa State (7-2): Ashely Joens poured in 41 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Iowa State in a 79-71 win over Wright State (5-4). Kristin Scott added 12 points, and Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw put in 11.
Omaha (4-8): The Mavericks lost 79-66 to Cleveland State (9-1) on Sunday afternoon.
Northern Iowa (7-3): Kristina Cavey’s free throw with no time left on the clock gave Northern Iowa a 51-50 victory over IUPUI. Karli Rucker’s 3-pointer with 40 seconds left tied the game before Cavey’s game-winning free throw. Cavey and Megan Maahs scored 10 points apiece for the Panthers.
Kansas (9-0): Kansas edged past Saint Mary’s (4-5), 86-81. Brooklyn Mitchell had 24 points to lead five Jayhawks in double figures. Mariane De Carvalho added 16 points and eight rebounds, Aniya Thomas and Tina Stephens had 13 points each and Zakiyah Franklin scored 11.
Missouri (3-8): Missouri lost a 79-72 battle with No. 20 Missouri State (9-1). Amber Smith scored 22 points for Missouri while Aijha Blackwell added 16 and Haley Troup scored 12 off the bench.
NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 79 Wright State 71
Kansas 86 Saint Mary’s 81
Texas Tech 59 Houston Baptist 51
TCU 79 Ohio 72
Oklahoma 95 Sam Houston State 71
West Virginia 72 Norfolk State 55
Big Ten Conference
South Carolina 85 Purdue 49
Indiana 93 Youngstown State 56
Michigan State 76 UC Davis 67
Rutgers 66 Marshall 41
Illinois 59 Evansville 44
Ohio State Stanford
Big East Conference
Florida State 74 St. John’s 70
Butler 74 High Point 52
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 51 IUPUI 50
Valparaiso 63 UIC 37
Southern Illinois 76 Murray State 66
Southeastern Conference
Missouri State 79 Missouri 72
Louisville 67 Kentucky 66
Texas A&M 72 Houston 43
Arkansas 99 Northwestern State 39
Georgia 77 Furman 48
Alabama 83 North Carolina 77
Auburn 74 Bethune-Cookman 56
Vanderbilt 75 Eastern Kentucky 69
Summit League
Cleveland State 79 Omaha 66
South Dakota 96 Montana 64
North Dakota State 97 Maryville State 59