(KMAland) -- Ashley Joens had a big day for ISU, UNI won late, Kansas moved to 9-0 and Omaha and Missouri both lost in regional women's college basketball action from Sunday.

Iowa State (7-2): Ashely Joens poured in 41 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Iowa State in a 79-71 win over Wright State (5-4). Kristin Scott added 12 points, and Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw put in 11.

Omaha (4-8): The Mavericks lost 79-66 to Cleveland State (9-1) on Sunday afternoon.

Northern Iowa (7-3): Kristina Cavey’s free throw with no time left on the clock gave Northern Iowa a 51-50 victory over IUPUI. Karli Rucker’s 3-pointer with 40 seconds left tied the game before Cavey’s game-winning free throw. Cavey and Megan Maahs scored 10 points apiece for the Panthers.

Kansas (9-0): Kansas edged past Saint Mary’s (4-5), 86-81. Brooklyn Mitchell had 24 points to lead five Jayhawks in double figures. Mariane De Carvalho added 16 points and eight rebounds, Aniya Thomas and Tina Stephens had 13 points each and Zakiyah Franklin scored 11.

Missouri (3-8): Missouri lost a 79-72 battle with No. 20 Missouri State (9-1). Amber Smith scored 22 points for Missouri while Aijha Blackwell added 16 and Haley Troup scored 12 off the bench.

NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Iowa State 79 Wright State 71

Kansas 86 Saint Mary’s 81

Texas Tech 59 Houston Baptist 51

TCU 79 Ohio 72

Oklahoma 95 Sam Houston State 71

West Virginia 72 Norfolk State 55

Big Ten Conference 

South Carolina 85 Purdue 49

Indiana 93 Youngstown State 56

Michigan State 76 UC Davis 67

Rutgers 66 Marshall 41

Illinois 59 Evansville 44

Ohio State Stanford

Big East Conference 

Florida State 74 St. John’s 70

Butler 74 High Point 52

Missouri Valley Conference 

Northern Iowa 51 IUPUI 50

Valparaiso 63 UIC 37

Southern Illinois 76 Murray State 66

Illinois 59 Evansville 44

Missouri State 79 Missouri 72

Southeastern Conference 

Missouri State 79 Missouri 72

South Carolina 85 Purdue 49

Louisville 67 Kentucky 66

Texas A&M 72 Houston 43

Arkansas 99 Northwestern State 39

Georgia 77 Furman 48

Alabama 83 North Carolina 77

Auburn 74 Bethune-Cookman 56

Vanderbilt 75 Eastern Kentucky 69

Summit League 

Cleveland State 79 Omaha 66

South Dakota 96 Montana 64

North Dakota State 97 Maryville State 59