Iowa State Cyclones

(KMAland) -- Iowa State took another win in women’s regional college basketball from Friday.

Iowa State (3-1): Ashley Joens had another monster game with 26 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Cyclones in an 86-58 win over North Dakota State (0-5). Rae Johnson added a career-high 16 points for ISU.

NCAA REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Indiana 73 Florida 49

Big 12 Conference 

Texas Tech 79 Northwestern State 49

Big East Conference 

DePaul 109 Arkansas State 64

Lehigh 75 Seton Hall 68

St. John’s 82 Wake Forest 74

Missouri Valley Conference 

Loyola 72 UMKC 67

Missouri State 71 Santa Clara 64

Southeastern Conference 

Vanderbilt 74 Furman 46

Summit League 

