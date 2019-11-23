(KMAland) -- Iowa State took another win in women’s regional college basketball from Friday.
Iowa State (3-1): Ashley Joens had another monster game with 26 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Cyclones in an 86-58 win over North Dakota State (0-5). Rae Johnson added a career-high 16 points for ISU.
NCAA REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Indiana 73 Florida 49
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 86 North Dakota State 58
Texas Tech 79 Northwestern State 49
Big East Conference
DePaul 109 Arkansas State 64
Lehigh 75 Seton Hall 68
St. John’s 82 Wake Forest 74
Missouri Valley Conference
Loyola 72 UMKC 67
Missouri State 71 Santa Clara 64
Southeastern Conference
Vanderbilt 74 Furman 46
Summit League
