(KMAland) -- Ashley Joens had a monster game in an Iowa State win to highlight the night in regional women’s college basketball action.
Iowa State (2-1): Ashley Joens posted the first 30-point, 20-rebound performance in school history, and Iowa State rolled to a 79-59 win over Texas Southern (1-2). Kristin Scott added 18 points and eight rebounds off the bench for the Cyclones.
REGIONAL NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Michigan State 76 Oakland 56
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 79 Texas Southern 59
Oklahoma State 70 Idaho State 52
Baylor 58 South Florida 46
Big East Conference
Marquette 60 Green Bay 47
Missouri Valley Conference
Indiana State 61 Illinois-Chicago 40
Eastern Illinois 90 Evansville 44
Loyola 98 Chicago State 53
Southeastern Conference
Southern Miss 59 Ole Miss 53
Tennessee 73 Stetson 46