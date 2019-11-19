Iowa State Cyclones

(KMAland) -- Ashley Joens had a monster game in an Iowa State win to highlight the night in regional women’s college basketball action. 

Iowa State (2-1): Ashley Joens posted the first 30-point, 20-rebound performance in school history, and Iowa State rolled to a 79-59 win over Texas Southern (1-2). Kristin Scott added 18 points and eight rebounds off the bench for the Cyclones.

REGIONAL NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Michigan State 76 Oakland 56

Big 12 Conference 

Iowa State 79 Texas Southern 59

Oklahoma State 70 Idaho State 52

Baylor 58 South Florida 46

Big East Conference 

Marquette 60 Green Bay 47

Missouri Valley Conference 

Indiana State 61 Illinois-Chicago 40

Eastern Illinois 90 Evansville 44

Loyola 98 Chicago State 53

Southeastern Conference 

Southern Miss 59 Ole Miss 53

Tennessee 73 Stetson 46