(KMAland) -- Kansas State took down Omaha, Drake beat South Dakota State and Northwest Missouri State lost their opener in women’s regional college basketball on Friday.
Northwest Missouri State (0-1): The Bearcats dropped their opening contest of the season, falling 61-57 to Wayne State (1-0). Kendey Eaton led three players in double figures for Northwest with 17 points. Jayna Green added 11 points and seven rebounds, and Paityn Rau had 10 points.
Kansas State (1-0) & Omaha (0-2): Kansas State rolled to a 73-48 win over Omaha. Peyton Williams led K-State with 14 points and 19 rebounds, and Christianna Carr (15 points), Rachel Ranke (11), Ayoka Lee (11) and Jasauen Beard (11) all scored in double figures. Omaha’s Elena Pilakouta had 11 points for the Mavericks.
Drake (1-0): Sara Rhine scored 25 points and had seven rebounds for Drake in a 74-67 win over South Dakota State (0-1). Becca Hittner pitched in 18 points, and Brenni Rose finished with eight points, nine assists and five rebounds.
