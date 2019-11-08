Kansas State

(KMAland) -- Kansas State took down Omaha, Drake beat South Dakota State and Northwest Missouri State lost their opener in women’s regional college basketball on Friday.

Northwest Missouri State (0-1): The Bearcats dropped their opening contest of the season, falling 61-57 to Wayne State (1-0). Kendey Eaton led three players in double figures for Northwest with 17 points. Jayna Green added 11 points and seven rebounds, and Paityn Rau had 10 points. 

Kansas State (1-0) & Omaha (0-2): Kansas State rolled to a 73-48 win over Omaha. Peyton Williams led K-State with 14 points and 19 rebounds, and Christianna Carr (15 points), Rachel Ranke (11), Ayoka Lee (11) and Jasauen Beard (11) all scored in double figures. Omaha’s Elena Pilakouta had 11 points for the Mavericks.

Drake (1-0): Sara Rhine scored 25 points and had seven rebounds for Drake in a 74-67 win over South Dakota State (0-1). Becca Hittner pitched in 18 points, and Brenni Rose finished with eight points, nine assists and five rebounds. 

COMPLETE REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOAD

Big Ten Conference 

Michigan State 110 Detroit 52

Big 12 Conference 

Kansas State 73 Omaha 48

Oklahoma State 74 Lamar 53

Baylor 120 Grambling State 46

South Florida 64 Texas 57

Oklahoma 94 Prairie View A&M 48

Big East Conference 

DePaul 98 Miami Ohio 79

Missouri Valley Conference 

Drake 74 South Dakota State 67

Loyola 78 Vermont 76

Bradley 74 Oakland 58

Southern Illinois 103 SIU-Edwardsville 67

Missouri State 79 Texas A&M-CC 51

Southeastern Conference 

Arkansas 82 New Orleans 52

Vanderbilt 80 Radford 46

Summit League  

North Dakota 78 Grand Canyon 76

Oral Roberts 63 Texas State 57

Western Illinois 82 Culver-Stockton 75

