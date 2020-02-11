Kansas State

(KMAland) -- Kansas State edged West Virginia while former KMAlanders Morgan Shuey and Caitlyn Ward were in action in women’s college basketball action on Tuesday.

Kansas State (11-11 overall, 5-6 Big 12) def. West Virginia (14-8, 4-7): Ayoka Lee had 15 points, 16 rebounds and six blocks for K-State in a 56-55 win. Angela Harris added 18 points, and Peyton Williams finished with 14 points, eight boards and four assists.

FORMER KMALANDERS 

-Morgan Shuey, Southwest Valley/Salve Regina: 6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals (vs. Endicott)

-Caitlyn Ward, Sidney/SECC: 3 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals (vs. McCook)

REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Kansas State 56 West Virginia 55

Oklahoma State 73 Oklahoma 69

ICCAC 

Iowa Western 95 Concordia JV 67