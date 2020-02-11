(KMAland) -- Kansas State edged West Virginia while former KMAlanders Morgan Shuey and Caitlyn Ward were in action in women’s college basketball action on Tuesday.
Kansas State (11-11 overall, 5-6 Big 12) def. West Virginia (14-8, 4-7): Ayoka Lee had 15 points, 16 rebounds and six blocks for K-State in a 56-55 win. Angela Harris added 18 points, and Peyton Williams finished with 14 points, eight boards and four assists.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Morgan Shuey, Southwest Valley/Salve Regina: 6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals (vs. Endicott)
-Caitlyn Ward, Sidney/SECC: 3 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals (vs. McCook)
REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Kansas State 56 West Virginia 55
Oklahoma State 73 Oklahoma 69
ICCAC
Iowa Western 95 Concordia JV 67