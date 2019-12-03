(KMAland) -- Kansas State rolled to a win in regional women’s college basketball action on Tuesday.
Kansas State (4-3): Kansas State snapped a three-game losing skid with an 85-41 win over Incarnate Word (2-4). Ayoka Lee led the Wildcats with 20 points on 10-for-10 shooting and added eight rebounds and six blocks. Peyton Williams pitched in 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Rachel Ranke and Christianna Carr had 15 and 12 points, respectively.
NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Kansas State 85 Incarnate Word 41
Big East Conference
Yale 82 Providence 79
Missouri Valley Conference
Southern Illinois 70 UT Martin 59
Murray State 61 Evansville 59
Marshall 72 Indiana State 60
Southeastern Conference
LSU 63 Nicholls 32
Summit League
Southern Utah 72 Oral Roberts 58