Kansas State

(KMAland) -- Kansas State rolled to a win in regional women’s college basketball action on Tuesday.

Kansas State (4-3): Kansas State snapped a three-game losing skid with an 85-41 win over Incarnate Word (2-4). Ayoka Lee led the Wildcats with 20 points on 10-for-10 shooting and added eight rebounds and six blocks. Peyton Williams pitched in 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Rachel Ranke and Christianna Carr had 15 and 12 points, respectively.

NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Kansas State 85 Incarnate Word 41

Big East Conference 

Yale 82 Providence 79

Missouri Valley Conference 

Southern Illinois 70 UT Martin 59

Murray State 61 Evansville 59

Marshall 72 Indiana State 60

Southeastern Conference 

LSU 63 Nicholls 32

Summit League 

Southern Utah 72 Oral Roberts 58