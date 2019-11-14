Basketball

(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State rolled, Kansas beat Omaha, Drake lost to South Dakota and Northern Iowa took down Missouri in women's regional college basketball action on Wednesday.

Northwest Missouri State (2-1): Northwest Missouri State cruised to a 90-22 win over Kansas Christian (0-1). The Bearcats had four players in double figures - Kylie Coleman (18), Zoie Hayward (17), Jaelyn Haggard (15) and Paityn Rau (10).

Omaha (1-3) & Kansas (3-0): Kansas stayed perfect with a 63-48 win over Omaha. Brooklyn Mitchell had 15 points and Zakiyah Franklin chipped in 13 for the Jayhawks. Elena Pilakouta had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Mavericks.

Drake (2-1): South Dakota (3-0) outscored Drake 102-94 in an overtime win over the Bulldogs. Kierra Collier had 27 points while Sara Rhine added 23 for the Bulldogs. Brenni Rose chipped in 15 points and 10 assists, and Maddie Monahan added 14 points.

Northern Iowa (3-0) & Missouri (1-2): Karli Rucker hit six 3-pointers and had 21 points for Northern Iowa in a 78-73 win over Missouri. Megan Maahs added 18 points and Kam Finley had 10 for the Panthers. Amber Smith led Missouri with 19 points.

REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Rutgers 87 Niagara 37

Ohio State 78 Cincinnati 73

Maryland 70 James Madison 68

Penn State 72 Fordham 59

Illinois 76 Austin Peay 62

Big 12 Conference 

Kansas 63 Omaha 48

Oklahoma State 78 Tulsa 48

Big East Conference 

Butler 82 Detroit Mercy 60

St. John’s 76 Lafayette College 44

Providence 75 Hartford 57

Missouri Valley Conference 

South Dakota 102 Drake 94 — OT

Northern Iowa 78 Missouri 73

SIU Edwardsville 85 Evansville 74

Loyola 67 Eastern Illinois 51

Southeastern Conference 

South Carolina 75 Dayton 49

Georgia 72 North Carolina A&T 54

Kentucky 67 Stetson 48

Connecticut 64 Vanderbilt 51

LSU 65 Little Rock 50

Summit League 

