(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State rolled, Kansas beat Omaha, Drake lost to South Dakota and Northern Iowa took down Missouri in women's regional college basketball action on Wednesday.
Northwest Missouri State (2-1): Northwest Missouri State cruised to a 90-22 win over Kansas Christian (0-1). The Bearcats had four players in double figures - Kylie Coleman (18), Zoie Hayward (17), Jaelyn Haggard (15) and Paityn Rau (10).
Omaha (1-3) & Kansas (3-0): Kansas stayed perfect with a 63-48 win over Omaha. Brooklyn Mitchell had 15 points and Zakiyah Franklin chipped in 13 for the Jayhawks. Elena Pilakouta had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Mavericks.
Drake (2-1): South Dakota (3-0) outscored Drake 102-94 in an overtime win over the Bulldogs. Kierra Collier had 27 points while Sara Rhine added 23 for the Bulldogs. Brenni Rose chipped in 15 points and 10 assists, and Maddie Monahan added 14 points.
Northern Iowa (3-0) & Missouri (1-2): Karli Rucker hit six 3-pointers and had 21 points for Northern Iowa in a 78-73 win over Missouri. Megan Maahs added 18 points and Kam Finley had 10 for the Panthers. Amber Smith led Missouri with 19 points.
REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Rutgers 87 Niagara 37
Ohio State 78 Cincinnati 73
Maryland 70 James Madison 68
Penn State 72 Fordham 59
Illinois 76 Austin Peay 62
Big 12 Conference
Kansas 63 Omaha 48
Oklahoma State 78 Tulsa 48
Big East Conference
Butler 82 Detroit Mercy 60
St. John’s 76 Lafayette College 44
Providence 75 Hartford 57
Missouri Valley Conference
South Dakota 102 Drake 94 — OT
Northern Iowa 78 Missouri 73
SIU Edwardsville 85 Evansville 74
Loyola 67 Eastern Illinois 51
Southeastern Conference
Northern Iowa 78 Missouri 73
South Carolina 75 Dayton 49
Georgia 72 North Carolina A&T 54
Kentucky 67 Stetson 48
Connecticut 64 Vanderbilt 51
LSU 65 Little Rock 50
Summit League
Kansas 63 Omaha 48
South Dakota 102 Drake 94 — OT