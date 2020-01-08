(KMAland) -- Kansas lost their second straight on Wednesday in regional women’s college basketball action.
Kansas (11-2 overall, 0-2 Big 12): Kansas lost their second straight, falling to Wets Virginia (12-1, 2-0), 68-49. Mariane De Carvalho and Aniya Thomas had 12 points each for Kansas while Brooklyn Mitchell added 11 in the loss.
NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
(19) West Virginia 68 Kansas 49
Texas Tech 80 TCU 76
Oklahoma 77 Oklahoma State 75
Summit League
Oral Roberts 70 North Dakota State 62
Great Plains Athletic Conference
Midland 79 Doane 68
Hastings 66 Concordia 59
Dakota Wesleyan 82 Northwestern 56
Dordt 74 Mount Marty 71
American Rivers Conference
Simpson 103 Nebraska Wesleyan 55
Coe College 71 Dubuque 55
Loras 102 Buena Vista 60
Luther 79 Central 41
Heart of America Athletic Conference
Grand View 78 Peru State 67
Evangel 68 Benedictine 54
Central Methodist 103 Mount Mercy 74
Culver-Stockton 79 William Penn 72
Clarke 87 Graceland 54
MidAmerica Nazarene 84 Missouri Valley 50
Iowa Community College Athletic Conference
Northeast 85 Central-Columbus 58
North Central Missouri 67 Ellsworth 34
Kirkwood 85 Iowa Central 39
Iowa Lakes 57 Southwestern 49
Des Moines Area 57 Southeastern 56
North Iowa Area 112 Little Priest Tribal 35
Midwest Conference
Cornell 58 Knox 44
St. Norbert 77 Illinois 61
Grinnell 66 Monmouth 59
Lake Forest 74 Beloit 64
Ripon 72 Lawrence 56