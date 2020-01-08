NCAA Basketball
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- Kansas lost their second straight on Wednesday in regional women’s college basketball action. 

Kansas (11-2 overall, 0-2 Big 12): Kansas lost their second straight, falling to Wets Virginia (12-1, 2-0), 68-49. Mariane De Carvalho and Aniya Thomas had 12 points each for Kansas while Brooklyn Mitchell added 11 in the loss.

NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big 12 Conference 

(19) West Virginia 68 Kansas 49

Texas Tech 80 TCU 76

Oklahoma 77 Oklahoma State 75

Summit League 

Oral Roberts 70 North Dakota State 62

Great Plains Athletic Conference 

Midland 79 Doane 68

Hastings 66 Concordia 59

Dakota Wesleyan 82 Northwestern 56

Dordt 74 Mount Marty 71

American Rivers Conference 

Simpson 103 Nebraska Wesleyan 55

Coe College 71 Dubuque 55

Loras 102 Buena Vista 60

Luther 79 Central 41

Heart of America Athletic Conference 

Grand View 78 Peru State 67

Evangel 68 Benedictine 54

Central Methodist 103 Mount Mercy 74

Culver-Stockton 79 William Penn 72

Clarke 87 Graceland 54

MidAmerica Nazarene 84 Missouri Valley 50

Iowa Community College Athletic Conference 

Northeast 85 Central-Columbus 58

North Central Missouri 67 Ellsworth 34

Kirkwood 85 Iowa Central 39

Iowa Lakes 57 Southwestern 49

Des Moines Area 57 Southeastern 56

North Iowa Area 112 Little Priest Tribal 35

Midwest Conference 

Cornell 58 Knox 44

St. Norbert 77 Illinois 61

Grinnell 66 Monmouth 59

Lake Forest 74 Beloit 64

Ripon 72 Lawrence 56