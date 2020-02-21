(KMAland) -- Another double-double for Tina Lair-Van Meter, and Creighton lost to Butler in regional women’s college basketball action on Friday.
BIG EAST: Creighton (16-10, 8-7) lost to Butler (18-8, 10-5) — Temi Carda had 18 points for Creighton in a 76-61 loss. Jaylyn Agnew added 14 points, and Rae Saunders pitched in 11 points and five rebounds.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Tina Lair-VanMeter, Coon Rapids-Bayard/Waldorf: 16 points, 14 rebounds (vs. Viterbo)
-Jamie Winkler, Louisville/Bellevue: 10 points (vs. Dakota State)
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big East Conference
Butler 76 Creighton 61
DePaul 87 Georgetown 69
Xavier 61 Providence 42
Villanova 61 Marquette 47
Missouri Valley Conference
Missouri State 76 Evansville 62
Southern Illinois 60 Indiana State 42