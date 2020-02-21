Tina Lair-VanMeter.jpg
Photo: Waldorf Athletics

(KMAland) -- Another double-double for Tina Lair-Van Meter, and Creighton lost to Butler in regional women’s college basketball action on Friday.

BIG EAST: Creighton (16-10, 8-7) lost to Butler (18-8, 10-5) — Temi Carda had 18 points for Creighton in a 76-61 loss. Jaylyn Agnew added 14 points, and Rae Saunders pitched in 11 points and five rebounds.

FORMER KMALANDERS 

-Tina Lair-VanMeter, Coon Rapids-Bayard/Waldorf: 16 points, 14 rebounds (vs. Viterbo)

-Jamie Winkler, Louisville/Bellevue: 10 points (vs. Dakota State)

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big East Conference 

Butler 76 Creighton 61

DePaul 87 Georgetown 69

Xavier 61 Providence 42

Villanova 61 Marquette 47

Missouri Valley Conference 

Missouri State 76 Evansville 62

Southern Illinois 60 Indiana State 42