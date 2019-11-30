NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Omaha, Drake and Kansas were all victors while Northwest Missouri State, Iowa, UNI and K-State lost in regional women's college basketball action on Saturday.

Northwest Missouri State (4-3): The Bearcats lost a 77-69 overtime decision to McKendree (5-1). Kendey Eaton scored 23 points to lead the way for Northwest while Erika Schlosser added 14.

Nebraska (7-1): Nebraska rolled to a 72-49 win over Sacred Heart (3-4). Hannah Whitish scored 15 points for the Huskers while Taylor Kissinger came off the bench to put in 11. Kate Cain added eight points, seven rebounds, two blocks, two assists and a steal.

Iowa (5-2): The Hawkeyes dropped a 70-63 decision to Washington (6-1) to finish the Puerto Rico Clasico. Kathleen Doyle led Iowa with 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists while Monika Czinano added 15 points and seven boards. Makenzie Meyer picked up 10 points and five rebounds.

Omaha (3-5): The Mavericks knocked off Mississippi Valley State (0-6), 78-70. Claire Killian had 15 points to lead four players in double figures. Ella Ogier pitched in 14 points while Mikaela Ekdahl added 13 and Josie Filer finished with 11.

Drake (5-2): The Bulldogs rolled to a 94-62 win over Maine (2-5) at the Gulf Coast Showcase. Becca Hittner poured in 30 points while Sara Rhine had 15 and Kierra Collier pitched in 10.

Northern Iowa (5-2): Northern Iowa dropped a 64-46 decision to Ohio State (4-3). Kam Finley had a team-high 16 points off the bench for the Panthers, which made j just 14 field goals on 61 attempts in the loss.

Kansas (7-0): Kansas rolled to a 90-60 win over Florida Atlantic (5-3) to win the FAU Thanksgiving Tournament. Brooklyn Mitchell shot 10-of-13 and finished with a career-high 23 points while Tina Stephens added 19 points and 15 rebounds. Aniya Thomas put in 19 points of her own with seven boards. 

Kansas State (3-3): Kansas State lost a 65-60 decision to No. 15 Michigan State (6-1) at the Junkanoo Jam. Ayoka Lee had another 22 points with 13 rebounds and six blocks while Peyton Williams added 17 points and 10 grabs. Christianna Carr pitched in 12 points.

NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Washington 70 Iowa 63

Nebraska 72 Sacred Heart 49

Rutgers 46 Georgia Tech 43

Maryland 90 Belmont 26

Penn State 92 North Carolina Central 68

Michigan State 65 Kansas State 60

Indiana 78 Washington State 44

Arkansas 68 Wisconsin 64

Purdue 59 Arizona State 52

Illinois 71 Presbyterian 52

Ohio State 64 Northern Iowa 46

Big 12 Conference 

Kansas 90 Florida Atlantic 60

Michigan State 65 Kansas State 60

Oklahoma State 60 UT Arlington 47

Wichita State 88 Oklahoma 83

Texas 63 North Texas 57

Texas Tech 64 San Diego 60

South Carolina 74 Baylor 59

Big East Conference 

Butler 60 Ohio 55

Fresno State 82 Georgetown 69

Marquette 61 Tulsa 60

IUPUI 85 St. John’s 78

Missouri Valley Conference 

Drake 94 Maine 62

Ohio State 64 Northern Iowa 46

Illinois State 70 UT-Martin 47

Cal State Northridge 67 Indiana State 59

Southeastern Conference 

Auburn 76 Dayton 74 — OT

Georgia 77 Virginia Tech 72

Pittsburgh 58 Ole Miss 50

LSU 89 Memphis 58

Arkansas 68 Wisconsin 64

South Carolina 74 Baylor 59

Mississippi State Stanford  9:30

USC Alabama 10:00

Summit League 

Omaha 78 Mississippi Valley State 70

Monmouth 60 Fort Wayne 46 

Northeastern 72 North Dakota State 61

Florida Gulf Coast 71 South Dakota State 70

Oral Roberts 64 Sam Houston State 41

North Dakota 73 Charleston Southern 57

South Dakota 91 Northern Illinois 48

Alabama A&M 86 Denver 83 — OT

NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big Ten Conference

Indiana 64 South Dakota State 50

Florida State 63 Purdue 60 — OT 

Big 12 Conference 

Texas 73 McNeese State 71

Big East Conference 

St. John’s 86 Wagner 63

Xavier 87 Lipscomb 62

UNC Greensboro 65 Georgetown 61

Missouri Valley Conference 

Indiana State 62 UMass Lowell 55

Evansville 70 IUPUI 64

Southeastern Conference 

Tennessee 72 VCU 69

Arkansas 66 Northern Kentucky 60

Tulsa 67 Vanderbilt 58

Summit League 

Northern Arizona 76 South Dakota 72

Southeast Missouri State 66 Denver 51

North Dakota 80 Georgia Southern 68

Indiana 64 South Dakota State 50

Kansas City 68 Western Illinois 67

Fort Wayne 71 Grand Canyon 60