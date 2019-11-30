(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Omaha, Drake and Kansas were all victors while Northwest Missouri State, Iowa, UNI and K-State lost in regional women's college basketball action on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (4-3): The Bearcats lost a 77-69 overtime decision to McKendree (5-1). Kendey Eaton scored 23 points to lead the way for Northwest while Erika Schlosser added 14.
Nebraska (7-1): Nebraska rolled to a 72-49 win over Sacred Heart (3-4). Hannah Whitish scored 15 points for the Huskers while Taylor Kissinger came off the bench to put in 11. Kate Cain added eight points, seven rebounds, two blocks, two assists and a steal.
Iowa (5-2): The Hawkeyes dropped a 70-63 decision to Washington (6-1) to finish the Puerto Rico Clasico. Kathleen Doyle led Iowa with 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists while Monika Czinano added 15 points and seven boards. Makenzie Meyer picked up 10 points and five rebounds.
Omaha (3-5): The Mavericks knocked off Mississippi Valley State (0-6), 78-70. Claire Killian had 15 points to lead four players in double figures. Ella Ogier pitched in 14 points while Mikaela Ekdahl added 13 and Josie Filer finished with 11.
Drake (5-2): The Bulldogs rolled to a 94-62 win over Maine (2-5) at the Gulf Coast Showcase. Becca Hittner poured in 30 points while Sara Rhine had 15 and Kierra Collier pitched in 10.
Northern Iowa (5-2): Northern Iowa dropped a 64-46 decision to Ohio State (4-3). Kam Finley had a team-high 16 points off the bench for the Panthers, which made j just 14 field goals on 61 attempts in the loss.
Kansas (7-0): Kansas rolled to a 90-60 win over Florida Atlantic (5-3) to win the FAU Thanksgiving Tournament. Brooklyn Mitchell shot 10-of-13 and finished with a career-high 23 points while Tina Stephens added 19 points and 15 rebounds. Aniya Thomas put in 19 points of her own with seven boards.
Kansas State (3-3): Kansas State lost a 65-60 decision to No. 15 Michigan State (6-1) at the Junkanoo Jam. Ayoka Lee had another 22 points with 13 rebounds and six blocks while Peyton Williams added 17 points and 10 grabs. Christianna Carr pitched in 12 points.
NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Washington 70 Iowa 63
Nebraska 72 Sacred Heart 49
Rutgers 46 Georgia Tech 43
Maryland 90 Belmont 26
Penn State 92 North Carolina Central 68
Michigan State 65 Kansas State 60
Indiana 78 Washington State 44
Arkansas 68 Wisconsin 64
Purdue 59 Arizona State 52
Illinois 71 Presbyterian 52
Big 12 Conference
Kansas 90 Florida Atlantic 60
Oklahoma State 60 UT Arlington 47
Wichita State 88 Oklahoma 83
Texas 63 North Texas 57
Texas Tech 64 San Diego 60
South Carolina 74 Baylor 59
Big East Conference
Butler 60 Ohio 55
Fresno State 82 Georgetown 69
Marquette 61 Tulsa 60
IUPUI 85 St. John’s 78
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 94 Maine 62
Illinois State 70 UT-Martin 47
Cal State Northridge 67 Indiana State 59
Southeastern Conference
Auburn 76 Dayton 74 — OT
Georgia 77 Virginia Tech 72
Pittsburgh 58 Ole Miss 50
LSU 89 Memphis 58
Arkansas 68 Wisconsin 64
South Carolina 74 Baylor 59
Mississippi State Stanford 9:30
USC Alabama 10:00
Summit League
Omaha 78 Mississippi Valley State 70
Monmouth 60 Fort Wayne 46
Northeastern 72 North Dakota State 61
Florida Gulf Coast 71 South Dakota State 70
Oral Roberts 64 Sam Houston State 41
North Dakota 73 Charleston Southern 57
South Dakota 91 Northern Illinois 48
Alabama A&M 86 Denver 83 — OT
NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Indiana 64 South Dakota State 50
Florida State 63 Purdue 60 — OT
Big 12 Conference
Texas 73 McNeese State 71
Big East Conference
St. John’s 86 Wagner 63
Xavier 87 Lipscomb 62
UNC Greensboro 65 Georgetown 61
Missouri Valley Conference
Indiana State 62 UMass Lowell 55
Evansville 70 IUPUI 64
Southeastern Conference
Tennessee 72 VCU 69
Arkansas 66 Northern Kentucky 60
Tulsa 67 Vanderbilt 58
Summit League
Northern Arizona 76 South Dakota 72
Southeast Missouri State 66 Denver 51
North Dakota 80 Georgia Southern 68
Kansas City 68 Western Illinois 67
Fort Wayne 71 Grand Canyon 60