(KMAland) -- The Nebraska and Northern Iowa women’s basketball teams opened up their seasons with wins on Wednesday.
Nebraska (1-0): Hannah Whitish had 12 points on four 3-pointers, and Nebraska rolled to a 68-46 win over Alabama A&M (0-1). Kate Cain pitched in 10 points, seven rebounds and a game-high eight blocks while Ashtyn Verbeek pitched in 10 points and six boards. Leigha Brown also had 10 points to go with seven rebounds.
Northern Iowa (1-0): Karli Rucker poured in 22 points for Northern Iowa in a 95-63 win over North Dakota State (0-1). Kam Finley added 13 points, Megan Maahs had 11 and Nicole Kroeger and Kristina Cavey finished with 10 each.
COMPLETE REGIONAL WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
TCU 66 Robert Morris 61
Baylor 97 New Hampshire 29
Oklahoma State 62 Idaho 47
Big Ten Conference
Northwestern 89 Lewis 34
Big East Conference
George Washington 68 Villanova 56
Seton Hall 95 Sacred Heart 69
Missouri Valley Conference
Southeastern Conference
Auburn 84 Wofford 82
Hampton 64 Alabama 61
Summit League
Northern Iowa 95 North Dakota State 63