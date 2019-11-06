Nebraska Cornhuskers

(KMAland) -- The Nebraska and Northern Iowa women’s basketball teams opened up their seasons with wins on Wednesday.

Nebraska (1-0): Hannah Whitish had 12 points on four 3-pointers, and Nebraska rolled to a 68-46 win over Alabama A&M (0-1). Kate Cain pitched in 10 points, seven rebounds and a game-high eight blocks while Ashtyn Verbeek pitched in 10 points and six boards. Leigha Brown also had 10 points to go with seven rebounds.

Northern Iowa (1-0): Karli Rucker poured in 22 points for Northern Iowa in a 95-63 win over North Dakota State (0-1). Kam Finley added 13 points, Megan Maahs had 11 and Nicole Kroeger and Kristina Cavey finished with 10 each.

COMPLETE REGIONAL WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big 12 Conference 

TCU 66 Robert Morris 61

Baylor 97 New Hampshire 29

Oklahoma State 62 Idaho 47

Big Ten Conference 

Nebraska 68 Alabama A&M 46

Northwestern 89 Lewis 34

Big East Conference 

George Washington 68 Villanova 56

Seton Hall 95 Sacred Heart 69

Missouri Valley Conference 

Northern Iowa 95 North Dakota State 63

Southeastern Conference 

Auburn 84 Wofford 82

Hampton 64 Alabama 61

Summit League 

