(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State rolled to a win while Iowa State lost to Texas in regional women's college basketball action Monday.
Northwest Missouri State (8-5 overall, 3-1 MIAA): Northwest took a 63-48 win over Rogers State (2-12, 0-5). Kendey Eaton led the Bearcats with 15 points while Paityn Rau had 12 and Mallory McConkey and Kylie Coleman scored 10 apiece.
Iowa State (9-4 overall, 1-1 Big 12): Iowa State’s late rally came up short in an 81-75 loss to Texas (9-5, 1-1). Kristin Scott had 24 points and 14 rebounds for Iowa State while Ashley Joens also had a double-double with 18 points and 10 boards. Adriana Camber chipped in 12 points for the Cyclones.
NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Texas 81 Iowa State 75
Big Ten Conference
Indiana 83 Illinois 42
Maryland 72 Ohio State 62
Southeastern Conference
Texas A&M 79 Ole Miss 35