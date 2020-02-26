Jenna Taylor
Photo: Simpson Athletics

(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State fell to Missouri Western, Jenna Taylor had a double-double in the ARC Tournament and more from the night in women's basketball.

MIAA: Northwest Missouri State (11-16, 6-12) lost to Missouri Western (20-7, 12-6) — Kendey Eaton had 16 points and Mallory McConkey pitched in 15 for Northwest in a 77-49 loss. Jaelyn Haggard added 14.

FORMER KMALANDERS 

-Kendall Brown, Moravia/Central: 10 points, 7 rebounds, 5 blocks (vs. Luther)

-Kendey Eaton, Mound City/NW Missouri State: 16 points (vs. Missouri Western)

-Miranda Hennings, Abraham Lincoln/Bellevue: 9 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals (vs. Presentation)

-Logan Hughes, Shenandoah/Missouri Western: 5 points (vs. NW Missouri State)

-Mallory McConkey, South Nodaway/NW Missouri State: 15 points, 7 rebounds (vs. Missouri Western)

-Kia Rasmussen, IKM-Manning/Simpson: 5 points, 3 rebounds (vs. Coe)

-Morgan Shuey, SW Valley/Salve Regina: 2 points (vs. Roger Williams)

-Jenna Taylor, Creston/Simpson: 18 points, 11 rebounds (vs. Coe)

-Caitlyn Ward, Sidney/Southeast CC: 2 points (vs. North Platte)

-Jamie Winkler, Louisville/Bellevue: 13 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 3 steals (vs. Presentation)

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Maryland 88 Purdue 45

Northwestern 69 Ohio State 55

MIAA 

Missouri Western 77 Northwest Missouri State 49

ARC Tournament — First Round

Coe 72 Simpson 69

Luther 58 Central 55