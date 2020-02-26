(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State fell to Missouri Western, Jenna Taylor had a double-double in the ARC Tournament and more from the night in women's basketball.
MIAA: Northwest Missouri State (11-16, 6-12) lost to Missouri Western (20-7, 12-6) — Kendey Eaton had 16 points and Mallory McConkey pitched in 15 for Northwest in a 77-49 loss. Jaelyn Haggard added 14.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Kendall Brown, Moravia/Central: 10 points, 7 rebounds, 5 blocks (vs. Luther)
-Kendey Eaton, Mound City/NW Missouri State: 16 points (vs. Missouri Western)
-Miranda Hennings, Abraham Lincoln/Bellevue: 9 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals (vs. Presentation)
-Logan Hughes, Shenandoah/Missouri Western: 5 points (vs. NW Missouri State)
-Mallory McConkey, South Nodaway/NW Missouri State: 15 points, 7 rebounds (vs. Missouri Western)
-Kia Rasmussen, IKM-Manning/Simpson: 5 points, 3 rebounds (vs. Coe)
-Morgan Shuey, SW Valley/Salve Regina: 2 points (vs. Roger Williams)
-Jenna Taylor, Creston/Simpson: 18 points, 11 rebounds (vs. Coe)
-Caitlyn Ward, Sidney/Southeast CC: 2 points (vs. North Platte)
-Jamie Winkler, Louisville/Bellevue: 13 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 3 steals (vs. Presentation)
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Maryland 88 Purdue 45
Northwestern 69 Ohio State 55
MIAA
Missouri Western 77 Northwest Missouri State 49
ARC Tournament — First Round
Coe 72 Simpson 69
Luther 58 Central 55