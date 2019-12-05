(KMAland) -- Northwest, Iowa State, Drake and Missouri were all winners in regional women's college basketball action on Thursday.
Northwest Missouri State (5-3 overall, 1-0 MIAA): Northwest overcame a slow start in a 56-32 win over Lincoln (1-7, 0-1). Jaelyn Haggard had 13 points and Kendey Eaton put in 12. Jayna Green added a career high with 12 rebounds for the Bearcats.
Iowa State (6-1): Kristin Scott had 20 points and eight rebounds, and Iowa State took a 75-66 win over Alabama (5-3) in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Rae Johnson added 17 points and eight assists, Ines Nezerwa added 13 points and eight boards and Ashley Joens chipped in 12 points and seven rebounds.
Drake (7-2): Drake rolled to a 103-18 win over Waldorf, as 12 players scored. Maggie Negaard, Becca Hittner and Sarah Beth Gueldner all scored 15 points each, and Sara Rhine chipped in 14 points for the Bulldogs.
Missouri (3-6): Missouri had no issues with Saint Louis (6-3) in an 83-58 victory. Aijha Blackwell had a team-high 17 points while Hayley Frank added 16 and Jordan Chavis and Amber Smith chipped in 14 apiece.
NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12/SEC Challenge
Iowa State 75 Alabama 66
Big Ten/ACC Challenge
Ohio State 67 Louisville 60
Florida State 78 Michigan State 68
NC State 66 Maryland 59
Michigan 84 Syracuse 76 — OT
North Carolina 85 Illinois 60
Rutgers 73 Virginia 63
Georgia Tech 60 Wisconsin 41
Virginia Tech 67 Purdue 54
Penn State 78 Pittsburgh 73
Big East Conference
UConn 92 Seton Hall 78
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 103 Waldorf 18
Valparaiso 77 Detroit Mercy 58
Bradley 70 North Dakota State 64
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 83 Saint Louis 58
Florida 51 Prairie View A&M 44
Vanderbilt 75 Tennessee Tech 61
Summit League
South Dakota State 94 Coppin State 41
Utah 78 Oral Roberts 58