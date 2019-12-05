Bearcats Logo

(KMAland) -- Northwest, Iowa State, Drake and Missouri were all winners in regional women's college basketball action on Thursday.

Northwest Missouri State (5-3 overall, 1-0 MIAA): Northwest overcame a slow start in a 56-32 win over Lincoln (1-7, 0-1). Jaelyn Haggard had 13 points and Kendey Eaton put in 12. Jayna Green added a career high with 12 rebounds for the Bearcats.

Iowa State (6-1): Kristin Scott had 20 points and eight rebounds, and Iowa State took a 75-66 win over Alabama (5-3) in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Rae Johnson added 17 points and eight assists, Ines Nezerwa added 13 points and eight boards and Ashley Joens chipped in 12 points and seven rebounds. 

Drake (7-2): Drake rolled to a 103-18 win over Waldorf, as 12 players scored. Maggie Negaard, Becca Hittner and Sarah Beth Gueldner all scored 15 points each, and Sara Rhine chipped in 14 points for the Bulldogs.

Missouri (3-6): Missouri had no issues with Saint Louis (6-3) in an 83-58 victory. Aijha Blackwell had a team-high 17 points while Hayley Frank added 16 and Jordan Chavis and Amber Smith chipped in 14 apiece.

NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big 12/SEC Challenge 

Iowa State 75 Alabama 66

Big Ten/ACC Challenge 

Ohio State 67 Louisville 60

Florida State 78 Michigan State 68

NC State 66 Maryland 59

Michigan 84 Syracuse 76 — OT

North Carolina 85 Illinois 60

Rutgers 73 Virginia 63

Georgia Tech 60 Wisconsin 41

Virginia Tech 67 Purdue 54

Penn State 78 Pittsburgh 73

Big East Conference 

UConn 92 Seton Hall 78

Missouri Valley Conference 

Drake 103 Waldorf 18

Valparaiso 77 Detroit Mercy 58

Bradley 70 North Dakota State 64

Southeastern Conference  

Missouri 83 Saint Louis 58

Florida 51 Prairie View A&M 44

Vanderbilt 75 Tennessee Tech 61

Summit League 

South Dakota State 94 Coppin State 41

Utah 78 Oral Roberts 58