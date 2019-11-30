NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State, Iowa State, Nebraska, Creighton and Kansas all won on a very busy Friday in regional women's college basketball action. 

Northwest Missouri State (4-2): The Bearcats put together a strong defensive performance in a 52-37 win over Florida Southern (4-3) at the Missouri Western Thanksgiving Classic. Kylie Coleman led Northwest with 17 points while Mia Stillman and Kendey Eaton had nine points apiece.

Iowa State (4-1): The Cyclones rolled to a 90-40 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-5). Four players scored in double figures, led by Ashley Joens’ 20 points and eight rebounds. Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw added a career-high 15 points, and Ines Nezerwa added 14. Kristin Scott also had 11 points.

Nebraska (6-1): Nebraska used an 11-0 run to win 67-54 over USC at the South Point Shootout. Leigha Brown scored a team-high 16 points while Nicea Eliely pitched in 12 and Kate Cain had 10.

Creighton (6-1): Creighton stayed hot with a 69-59 win over Temple at the Cancun Challenge. Temi Carda led the offense with 17 points while Jaylyn Agnew put in 15 and Olivia Elger had 12.

Omaha (2-5): Omaha fell 74-66 to VCU (3-3) at the Southern Miss Classic. Claire Killian had a team-best 17 points on 4-of-6 from 3 while Mikaela Ekdahl added 12 points and Ella Ogier had 11.

Drake (4-2): Drake struggled to a 67-47 loss to Purdue at the Gulf Coast Showcase. The Bulldogs shot just 29.0 percent and were led by Sara Rhine, who had 16 points and six rebounds.

Northern Iowa (5-1): Northern Iowa lost 87-77 to Alabama (5-1) at the South Point Shootout. Nicole Kroeger had 14 points to lead the Panthers while Karli Rucker, Megan Maahs and Kristina Cavey all scored 12 points apiece. Kam Finley put in 11.

Missouri (2-6): The Tigers ended the Cancun Challenge with an 82-69 loss to North Carolina (6-0). Amber Smith scored 16 points for the Tigers in the loss while freshmen Aijha Blackwell and Hayley Frank added 14 and 13, respectively.

Kansas State (3-2): The Wildcats lost 72-68 to Memphis (4-3) in the Junkanoo Jam. Ayoka Lee had 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks, and Angela Harris pitched in a season-high 13 points. 

Kansas (6-0): Kansas remained unbeaten with a 74-63 win over Wright State at the FAU Thanksgiving Tournament. Zakiyah Franklin scored a career-best 19 points while Aniya Thomas added 15 and Holly Kersgieter scored 14.

NCAA REGIONAL WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big Ten Conference 

Nebraska 67 USC 54

LSU 58 Michigan State 56

Maryland 63 Clemson 44

Baylor 77 Indiana 62

Long Beach State 64 Penn State 56

South Dakota 68 Ohio State 53

Wisconsin 67 Ball State 56

Purdue 67 Drake 47

Big 12 Conference  

Iowa State 90 Pine Bluff 40

Kansas 74 Wright State 63

Memphis 72 Kansas State 68

Louisville 69 Oklahoma State 48

West Virginia 73 New Mexico 60

Baylor 77 Indiana 62

NC State 84 Texas 73

Texas Tech 82 Fort Wayne 48

Big East Conference  

Creighton 69 Temple 59

Georgetown 64 Loyola Marymount 53

Marquette 77 Saint Mary’s 63

Seton Hall 69 Vanderbilt 65

Georgia 69 Butler 36

Missouri Valley Conference 

Alabama 87 Northern Iowa 77

Purdue 67 Drake 47

Pacific 83 Indiana State 66

Bradley 61 George Mason 59

Southeastern Conference 

North Carolina 82 Missouri 69

Georgia 69 Butler 36

Middle Tennessee 73 Auburn 50

Arkansas 71 Fordham 59

LSU 58 Michigan State 56

Seton Hall 69 Vanderbilt 65

South Carolina 68 Washington State 53

Mississippi State 83 Green Bay 58

Ole Miss 73 Alcorn State 55

Alabama 87 Northern Iowa 77

Summit League 

VCU 74 Omaha 66

North Dakota 95 South Carolina State 53

Denver 83 UC Irvine 75

South Dakota 68 Ohio State 53

Texas Tech 82 Fort Wayne 48