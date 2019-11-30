(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State, Iowa State, Nebraska, Creighton and Kansas all won on a very busy Friday in regional women's college basketball action.
Northwest Missouri State (4-2): The Bearcats put together a strong defensive performance in a 52-37 win over Florida Southern (4-3) at the Missouri Western Thanksgiving Classic. Kylie Coleman led Northwest with 17 points while Mia Stillman and Kendey Eaton had nine points apiece.
Iowa State (4-1): The Cyclones rolled to a 90-40 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-5). Four players scored in double figures, led by Ashley Joens’ 20 points and eight rebounds. Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw added a career-high 15 points, and Ines Nezerwa added 14. Kristin Scott also had 11 points.
Nebraska (6-1): Nebraska used an 11-0 run to win 67-54 over USC at the South Point Shootout. Leigha Brown scored a team-high 16 points while Nicea Eliely pitched in 12 and Kate Cain had 10.
Creighton (6-1): Creighton stayed hot with a 69-59 win over Temple at the Cancun Challenge. Temi Carda led the offense with 17 points while Jaylyn Agnew put in 15 and Olivia Elger had 12.
Omaha (2-5): Omaha fell 74-66 to VCU (3-3) at the Southern Miss Classic. Claire Killian had a team-best 17 points on 4-of-6 from 3 while Mikaela Ekdahl added 12 points and Ella Ogier had 11.
Drake (4-2): Drake struggled to a 67-47 loss to Purdue at the Gulf Coast Showcase. The Bulldogs shot just 29.0 percent and were led by Sara Rhine, who had 16 points and six rebounds.
Northern Iowa (5-1): Northern Iowa lost 87-77 to Alabama (5-1) at the South Point Shootout. Nicole Kroeger had 14 points to lead the Panthers while Karli Rucker, Megan Maahs and Kristina Cavey all scored 12 points apiece. Kam Finley put in 11.
Missouri (2-6): The Tigers ended the Cancun Challenge with an 82-69 loss to North Carolina (6-0). Amber Smith scored 16 points for the Tigers in the loss while freshmen Aijha Blackwell and Hayley Frank added 14 and 13, respectively.
Kansas State (3-2): The Wildcats lost 72-68 to Memphis (4-3) in the Junkanoo Jam. Ayoka Lee had 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks, and Angela Harris pitched in a season-high 13 points.
Kansas (6-0): Kansas remained unbeaten with a 74-63 win over Wright State at the FAU Thanksgiving Tournament. Zakiyah Franklin scored a career-best 19 points while Aniya Thomas added 15 and Holly Kersgieter scored 14.
NCAA REGIONAL WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 67 USC 54
LSU 58 Michigan State 56
Maryland 63 Clemson 44
Baylor 77 Indiana 62
Long Beach State 64 Penn State 56
South Dakota 68 Ohio State 53
Wisconsin 67 Ball State 56
Purdue 67 Drake 47
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 90 Pine Bluff 40
Kansas 74 Wright State 63
Memphis 72 Kansas State 68
Louisville 69 Oklahoma State 48
West Virginia 73 New Mexico 60
Baylor 77 Indiana 62
NC State 84 Texas 73
Texas Tech 82 Fort Wayne 48
Big East Conference
Creighton 69 Temple 59
Georgetown 64 Loyola Marymount 53
Marquette 77 Saint Mary’s 63
Seton Hall 69 Vanderbilt 65
Georgia 69 Butler 36
Missouri Valley Conference
Alabama 87 Northern Iowa 77
Purdue 67 Drake 47
Pacific 83 Indiana State 66
Bradley 61 George Mason 59
Southeastern Conference
North Carolina 82 Missouri 69
Georgia 69 Butler 36
Middle Tennessee 73 Auburn 50
Arkansas 71 Fordham 59
LSU 58 Michigan State 56
Seton Hall 69 Vanderbilt 65
South Carolina 68 Washington State 53
Mississippi State 83 Green Bay 58
Ole Miss 73 Alcorn State 55
Alabama 87 Northern Iowa 77
Summit League
VCU 74 Omaha 66
North Dakota 95 South Carolina State 53
Denver 83 UC Irvine 75
South Dakota 68 Ohio State 53
Texas Tech 82 Fort Wayne 48