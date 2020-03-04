(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State and Missouri both moved on in their conference tournaments while Brielle Baker had a 25-point game in a loss for SWCC.
MIAAT: Northwest Missouri State (12-17) def. Central Oklahoma (18-10) — Jaelyn Haggard had 24 points on 5/9 from 3 and Mallory McConkey added 19 points and six rebounds in a 71-67 MIAA opening round win for the Bearcats over UCO.
SECT: Missouri (9-21) def. Ole Miss (7-23) — Aijha Blackwell had 16 points and six rebounds to lead Missouri in an SEC Tournament opening round win, 64-53. Jordan Chavis added 11 points for the Tigers.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Brielle Baker, Creston/SWCC: 25 points, 4 rebounds (vs. Iowa Lakes)
-Kendey Eaton, Mound City/Northwest Missouri State: 9 points (vs. Central Oklahoma)
-Mallory McConkey, South Nodaway/Northwest Missouri State: 19 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks (vs. Central Oklahoma)
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
West Virginia 71 Texas Tech 69
TCU 96 Oklahoma 71
Big Ten Conference Tournament — First Round
Wisconsin 71 Illinois 55
Minnesota 85 Penn State 65
Southeastern Conference Tournament — First Round
Missouri 64 Ole Miss 53
Auburn 77 Vanderbilt 67
MIAA Tournament — First Round
Northwest Missouri State 71 Central Oklahoma 66
Washburn 66 Missouri Southern 52
Heart of America Conference Tournament — Quarterfinals
Clarke 55 MidAmerica Nazarene 47
Evangel 74 Culver-Stockton 69 — OT
William Penn 80 Grand View 48
Central Methodist 68 Benedictine 59
NJCAA Region XI Quarterfinals
Southeastern 56 Iowa Central 51
Iowa Lakes 81 Southwestern 71
North Iowa Area 116 Little Priest Tribal 36
Kirkwood 77 Des Moines Area 33