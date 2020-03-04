Bearcats Logo

(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State and Missouri both moved on in their conference tournaments while Brielle Baker had a 25-point game in a loss for SWCC.

MIAAT: Northwest Missouri State (12-17) def. Central Oklahoma (18-10) — Jaelyn Haggard had 24 points on 5/9 from 3 and Mallory McConkey added 19 points and six rebounds in a 71-67 MIAA opening round win for the Bearcats over UCO.

SECT: Missouri (9-21) def. Ole Miss (7-23) — Aijha Blackwell had 16 points and six rebounds to lead Missouri in an SEC Tournament opening round win, 64-53. Jordan Chavis added 11 points for the Tigers.

FORMER KMALANDERS 

-Brielle Baker, Creston/SWCC: 25 points, 4 rebounds (vs. Iowa Lakes)

-Kendey Eaton, Mound City/Northwest Missouri State: 9 points (vs. Central Oklahoma)

-Mallory McConkey, South Nodaway/Northwest Missouri State: 19 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks (vs. Central Oklahoma)

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

West Virginia 71 Texas Tech 69

TCU 96 Oklahoma 71

Big Ten Conference Tournament — First Round 

Wisconsin 71 Illinois 55

Minnesota 85 Penn State 65

Southeastern Conference Tournament — First Round 

Missouri 64 Ole Miss 53

Auburn 77 Vanderbilt 67

MIAA Tournament — First Round 

Northwest Missouri State 71 Central Oklahoma 66

Washburn 66 Missouri Southern 52

Heart of America Conference Tournament — Quarterfinals

Clarke 55 MidAmerica Nazarene 47

Evangel 74 Culver-Stockton 69 — OT

William Penn 80 Grand View 48

Central Methodist 68 Benedictine 59

NJCAA Region XI Quarterfinals 

Southeastern 56 Iowa Central 51

Iowa Lakes 81 Southwestern 71

North Iowa Area 116 Little Priest Tribal 36

Kirkwood 77 Des Moines Area 33