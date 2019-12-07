(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State, Omaha and Kansas State all lost in regional women's college basketball action on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (5-4 overall, 1-1 MIAA): The Bearcats dropped a 70-50 decision to Central Missouri (6-3, 2-0). Kendey Eaton scored 16 points and was the only Northwest player to score in double figures.
Omaha (4-6): Omaha fell to Eastern Illinois (5-3), 65-52. The Mavericks shot just 35.8 percent from the field. Akili Felici had 11 points and Mariah Murdie chipped in 10 points and nine rebounds.
Kansas State (4-4): Peyton Williams had 19 points and 13 rebounds for Kansas State in an 81-72 loss to Arkansas (8-1) as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Angela Harris had 16 points, and Ayoka Lee finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds.
NCAA REGIONAL WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
MIAA
Central Missouri 70 Northwest Missouri State 50
Missouri Western 66 Lincoln 47
Central Oklahoma 84 Northeastern State 59
Washburn 83 Missouri Southern 76
Emporia State 73 Fort Hays State 69
Newman 76 Rogers State 57
Big 12 Conference
Arkansas 81 Kansas State 72
Oklahoma 90 LSU 68
TCU 80 Auburn 65
Texas A&M 74 Oklahoma State 62
Big Ten Conference
Northwestern 79 Dartmouth 37
Indiana 72 North Florida 45
Big East Conference
DePaul 76 Green Bay 65
Providence 76 Bryant 32
Villanova 60 Saint Joseph’s 44
Missouri Valley Conference
Murray State 70 Indiana State 62
Southeast Missouri State 78 Southern Illinois 65
Southeastern Conference
South Carolina 78 Temple 71
Summit League
Eastern Illinois 65 Omaha 52
South Dakota 82 Coppin State 44
Western Illinois 88 Chicago State 78