NCAA Basketball
(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State, Omaha and Kansas State all lost in regional women's college basketball action on Saturday.

Northwest Missouri State (5-4 overall, 1-1 MIAA): The Bearcats dropped a 70-50 decision to Central Missouri (6-3, 2-0). Kendey Eaton scored 16 points and was the only Northwest player to score in double figures.

Omaha (4-6): Omaha fell to Eastern Illinois (5-3), 65-52. The Mavericks shot just 35.8 percent from the field. Akili Felici had 11 points and Mariah Murdie chipped in 10 points and nine rebounds.

Kansas State (4-4): Peyton Williams had 19 points and 13 rebounds for Kansas State in an 81-72 loss to Arkansas (8-1) as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Angela Harris had 16 points, and Ayoka Lee finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds.

NCAA REGIONAL WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

MIAA  

Central Missouri 70 Northwest Missouri State 50

Missouri Western 66 Lincoln 47

Central Oklahoma 84 Northeastern State 59

Washburn 83 Missouri Southern 76

Emporia State 73 Fort Hays State 69

Newman 76 Rogers State 57

Big 12 Conference 

Arkansas 81 Kansas State 72

Oklahoma 90 LSU 68

TCU 80 Auburn 65

Texas A&M 74 Oklahoma State 62

Big Ten Conference 

Northwestern 79 Dartmouth 37

Indiana 72 North Florida 45

Big East Conference 

DePaul 76 Green Bay 65

Providence 76 Bryant 32

Villanova 60 Saint Joseph’s 44

Missouri Valley Conference 

Murray State 70 Indiana State 62

Southeast Missouri State 78 Southern Illinois 65

Southeastern Conference 

South Carolina 78 Temple 71

Summit League 

Eastern Illinois 65 Omaha 52

South Dakota 82 Coppin State 44

Western Illinois 88 Chicago State 78