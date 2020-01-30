(KMAland) -- Northwest won in double OT, Iowa won their ninth straight, former Stanberry standout Madi Sager had a 20-point night for Graceland and more from the night in women's regional basketball action.
Northwest Missouri State (9-10 overall, 4-6 MIAA): Northwest Missouri State held off Newman (9-12, 4-8), 70-67 in double overtime. Mallory McConkey (South Nodaway) had 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Bearcats. Jaelyn Haggard added 12 points, and Kendey Eaton (Mound City) had 10 points.
Iowa (18-3 overall, 9-1 Big Ten): Iowa won their ninth straight with a 77-66 win over Penn State (7-14, 1-9). Kathleen Doyle poured in 23 points and had eight assists for the Hawkeyes while McKenna Warnock added 16 points and seven boards. Alexis Sevillian pitched in 15 points and Makenzie Meyer had 14.
Nebraska (15-6 overall, 5-5 Big Ten): Nebraska dropped a 67-61 decision to Minnesota (13-8, 3-7). Leigha Brown had a team-high 15 points for the Huskers off the bench. Hannah Whitish (13 points) and Sam Haiby (10 points) also reached double figures.
Missouri (5-16 overall, 2-6 SEC): Missouri fell to No. 13 Kentucky (17-3, 6-2) by a 62-47 score. Aijha Blackwell had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers. Amber Smith pitched in 12 points and Hayley Frank had 11.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Logan Hughes (Shenandoah), Missouri Western — 5 points (vs. Central Oklahoma)
-Victoria Nauman (Mound City), Graceland — 4 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals (vs. Culver-Stockton)
-Madi Sager (Stanberry), Graceland — 20 points, 8 rebounds (vs. Culver-Stockton)
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Minnesota 67 Nebraska 61
Iowa 77 Penn State 66
Maryland 85 Ohio State 65
Indiana 75 Wisconsin 65 — OT
Northwestern 81 Michigan 73
Purdue 76 Michigan State 66
Rutgers 72 Illinois 41
Southeastern Conference
Kentucky 62 Missouri 47
Tennessee 78 Vanderbilt 69
South Carolina 87 Ole Miss 32
Mississippi State 78 Auburn 73
Texas A&M 64 Georgia 63
Arkansas 66 Alabama 48
LSU 77 Florida 68
Summit League
North Dakota State 58 Fort Wayne 44
South Dakota State 89 Western Illinois 48
Oral Roberts 84 Denver 72
MIAA
Northwest Missouri State 70 Newman 67 — 2 OT
Central Oklahoma 70 Missouri Western 69
Heart of America Athletic Conference
MidAmerica Nazarene 74 Peru State 63
Evangel 89 Baker 56
Grand View 67 Mount Mercy 52
Culver-Stockton 103 Graceland 82
Clarke 66 William Penn 63 — OT
Central Methodist 87 Missouri Valley 56