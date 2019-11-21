NCAA

(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State was a winner while Omaha and Missouri both took defeats in regional women's college basketball action on Thursday.

Northwest Missouri State (3-2): The Bearcats cruised to a 73-40 win over Nebraska Christian (0-2). Kennedy Eaton led three players in double figures with 17 points while Jaelyn Haggard added 16 points and Paityn Rau chipped in 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Omaha (2-4): The Mavericks dropped a 57-40 decision to Northern Kentucky (1-4). Mariah Murdie scored 13 points and had eight rebounds for Omaha in the defeat.

Missouri (1-4): South Dakota (5-0) rolled to a 72-56 win over Missouri. The Tigers shot just 34.5 percent from the field and were led by Hayley Frank’s 15 points. Jordan Chavis added 11 points while Aijha Blackwell pitched in 10.

 

NCAA REGIONAL WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big Ten Conference 

Penn State 68 Clemson 55

Ohio State 75 Kent State 65

Illinois 65 Pine Bluff 50

Northwestern 69 Valparaiso 48

Big 12 Conference 

West Virginia 82 Coppin State 47

Baylor 90 Lamar 28

Big East Conference 

Villanova 63 Manhattan College 51

James Madison 66 Georgetown 59

Missouri Valley Conference 

Northwestern 69 Valparaiso 48

Austin Peay 80 Evansville 64

Southeastern Conference  

South Dakota 72 Missouri 56

UAB 80 Auburn 75

South Carolina 112 South Carolina Upstate 32

Georgia 76 Mercer 60

Kentucky 79 Morehead State 54

Alabama 74 South Alabama 62

Mississippi State 92 Jackson State 53

Summit League 

Northern Kentucky 57 Omaha 40

Southeast Missouri State 58 Fort Wayne 48

South Dakota State 60 Montana State 50

Tulsa 67 Oral Roberts 65

South Dakota 72 Missouri 56

Denver Colorado Christian