(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State was a winner while Omaha and Missouri both took defeats in regional women's college basketball action on Thursday.
Northwest Missouri State (3-2): The Bearcats cruised to a 73-40 win over Nebraska Christian (0-2). Kennedy Eaton led three players in double figures with 17 points while Jaelyn Haggard added 16 points and Paityn Rau chipped in 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Omaha (2-4): The Mavericks dropped a 57-40 decision to Northern Kentucky (1-4). Mariah Murdie scored 13 points and had eight rebounds for Omaha in the defeat.
Missouri (1-4): South Dakota (5-0) rolled to a 72-56 win over Missouri. The Tigers shot just 34.5 percent from the field and were led by Hayley Frank’s 15 points. Jordan Chavis added 11 points while Aijha Blackwell pitched in 10.
NCAA REGIONAL WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Penn State 68 Clemson 55
Ohio State 75 Kent State 65
Illinois 65 Pine Bluff 50
Northwestern 69 Valparaiso 48
Big 12 Conference
West Virginia 82 Coppin State 47
Baylor 90 Lamar 28
Big East Conference
Villanova 63 Manhattan College 51
James Madison 66 Georgetown 59
Missouri Valley Conference
Austin Peay 80 Evansville 64
Southeastern Conference
South Dakota 72 Missouri 56
UAB 80 Auburn 75
South Carolina 112 South Carolina Upstate 32
Georgia 76 Mercer 60
Kentucky 79 Morehead State 54
Alabama 74 South Alabama 62
Mississippi State 92 Jackson State 53
Summit League
Northern Kentucky 57 Omaha 40
Southeast Missouri State 58 Fort Wayne 48
South Dakota State 60 Montana State 50
Tulsa 67 Oral Roberts 65
