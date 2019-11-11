(KMAland) -- Omaha and Kansas State were both dominant winners in regional women's college basketball action on Monday.
Omaha (1-2): Omaha rolled to a 92-58 win over Peru State (0-1). Mikaela Ekdahl and Claire Killian had 13 points apiece, and Abby Johnson, Elena Pilakouta and Kia Wilson all finished with 10 points in the win.
Kansas State (2-0): Kansas State had four players in double figures in an 84-40 win over Illinois-Chicago (0-3). Christian Carr finished with a game-high 20 points while Rachel Ranke put in 14 and Ayoka Lee added 13 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks. Laura Macke chipped in 11 points and nine rebounds.
COMPLETE WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Kansas State 84 Illinois-Chicago 40
Big East Conference
DePaul 81 Drexel 57
Southeastern Conference
Tennessee 74 Notre Dame 63
Mississippi State 82 UT Martin 46
Arkansas 101 McNeese 58
Summit League
Omaha 92 Peru State 58
Oral Roberts 79 Wichita State 66