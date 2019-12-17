(KMAland) -- Omaha rolled while Drake lost in women’s regional college basketball action on Tuesday.
Omaha (5-8): Omaha cruised to an 85-46 win over Graceland. Akili Felici had a team-high 14 points while Mariah Murdie added 13 points and nine rebounds. Kia Wilson and Rayanna Carter pitched in 11 each, and Ella Ogier had eight points and 10 rebounds.
Drake (7-3): Drake dropped a 93-74 decision to Oklahoma (7-4). Sara Rhine and Becca Hittner had 22 points apiece in the contest with Rhine grabbing 10 rebounds. Maddie Monahan had 11 points, and Brenni Rose added 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Oklahoma 93 Drake 84
Texas Tech 82 Prairie View A&M 48
Oklahoma State 72 Southern 59
Big Ten Conference
Ohio State 104 Sacramento State 74
Big East Conference
Marquette 65 South Dakota State 58
Missouri Valley Conference
Valparaiso 55 Morehead State 53
Southeastern Conference
Alabama 60 Bethune-Cookman 49
Florida 71 Mercer 50
Summit League
Omaha 85 Graceland 46
Western Illinois 97 Southeast Missouri State 91
