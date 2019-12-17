NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Omaha rolled while Drake lost in women’s regional college basketball action on Tuesday.

Omaha (5-8): Omaha cruised to an 85-46 win over Graceland. Akili Felici had a team-high 14 points while Mariah Murdie added 13 points and nine rebounds. Kia Wilson and Rayanna Carter pitched in 11 each, and Ella Ogier had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Drake (7-3): Drake dropped a 93-74 decision to Oklahoma (7-4). Sara Rhine and Becca Hittner had 22 points apiece in the contest with Rhine grabbing 10 rebounds. Maddie Monahan had 11 points, and Brenni Rose added 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Oklahoma 93 Drake 84

Texas Tech 82 Prairie View A&M 48

Oklahoma State 72 Southern 59

Big Ten Conference 

Ohio State 104 Sacramento State 74

Big East Conference 

Marquette 65 South Dakota State 58

Missouri Valley Conference 

Valparaiso 55 Morehead State 53

Southeastern Conference 

Alabama 60 Bethune-Cookman 49

Florida 71 Mercer 50

Summit League 

Omaha 85 Graceland 46

Western Illinois 97 Southeast Missouri State 91

