(KMAland) -- Iowa State fell to K-State, KU beat Oklahoma and Sophia Peppers and Jordyn Moser led Morningside to a win in the GPAC Tournament.
BIG 12: Iowa State (15-11, 7-8) lost to Kansas State (14-12, 8-7) — Ayoka Lee had 11 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks and Peyton Williams and Angela Harris also had 11 points for K-State in a 60-51 win. Ashley Joens topped Iowa State with 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Rae Johnson had 10 points.
BIG 12: Kansas (14-12, 3-12) def. Oklahoma (12-15, 5-10) — Aniya Thomas had 21 points, Tina Stephens added 11 points, 11 rebounds and four steals to lead Kansas in an 83-80 win. Mariane De Carvalho (16 points), Zakiyah Franklin (15) and Hannah Kersgieter (10) also scored in double figures.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Brielle Baker, Creston/SWCC: 10 points, 8 rebounds (vs. DMACC)
-Emilee Danner, Ar-We-Va/Northwestern: 8 points, 6 rebounds (vs. Morningside)
-Tina Lair-VanMeter, CRB/Waldorf: 16 points, 10 rebounds (vs. Mayville State)
-Jordyn Moser, Harlan/Morningside: 3 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals (vs. Northwestern)
-Victoria Nauman, Mound City/Graceland: 1 point, 7 assists, 5 rebounds (vs. Peru State)
-Sophia Peppers, Exira-EHK/Morningside: 13 points, 6 rebounds (vs. Northwestern)
-Madi Sager, Stanberry/Graceland: 8 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists (vs. Peru State)
-Cailey Schaa, Abraham Lincoln/DMACC: 5 points (vs. SWCC)
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Kansas State 60 Iowa State 51
Kansas 83 Oklahoma 80
Texas 77 TCU 67
Oklahoma State 74 Texas Tech 58
Big Ten Conference
Michigan State 72 Illinois 58
MIAA
Central Missouri 74 Missouri Southern 39
Pitt State 54 Lincoln 41
GPAC Tournament — First Round
Hastings 77 Jamestown 49
Morningside 90 Northwestern 87 — OT
Concordia 95 Midland 46
Dordt 75 Dakota Wesleyan 55
Heart of America Conference
Peru State 74 Graceland 62
MidAmerica Nazarene 57 Benedictine 50
William Penn 71 Mount Mercy 41
Clarke 64 Grand View 47
Evangel 79 Missouri Valley 60
Central Methodist 90 Baker 68
ICCAC
Northeast 74 Marshalltown 40
Kirkwood 67 Southeastern 46
Iowa Central 84 Ellsworth 37
Southwestern 81 Des Moines Area 69
North Iowa Area 120 Little Pries Tribal College 41