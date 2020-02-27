GPAC Sports

(KMAland) -- Iowa State fell to K-State, KU beat Oklahoma and Sophia Peppers and Jordyn Moser led Morningside to a win in the GPAC Tournament. 

BIG 12: Iowa State (15-11, 7-8) lost to Kansas State (14-12, 8-7) — Ayoka Lee had 11 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks and Peyton Williams and Angela Harris also had 11 points for K-State in a 60-51 win. Ashley Joens topped Iowa State with 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Rae Johnson had 10 points.

BIG 12: Kansas (14-12, 3-12) def. Oklahoma (12-15, 5-10) — Aniya Thomas had 21 points, Tina Stephens added 11 points, 11 rebounds and four steals to lead Kansas in an 83-80 win. Mariane De Carvalho (16 points), Zakiyah Franklin (15) and Hannah Kersgieter (10) also scored in double figures.

FORMER KMALANDERS 

-Brielle Baker, Creston/SWCC: 10 points, 8 rebounds (vs. DMACC)

-Emilee Danner, Ar-We-Va/Northwestern: 8 points, 6 rebounds (vs. Morningside)

-Tina Lair-VanMeter, CRB/Waldorf: 16 points, 10 rebounds (vs. Mayville State)

-Jordyn Moser, Harlan/Morningside: 3 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals (vs. Northwestern)

-Victoria Nauman, Mound City/Graceland: 1 point, 7 assists, 5 rebounds (vs. Peru State)

-Sophia Peppers, Exira-EHK/Morningside: 13 points, 6 rebounds (vs. Northwestern)

-Madi Sager, Stanberry/Graceland: 8 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists (vs. Peru State)

-Cailey Schaa, Abraham Lincoln/DMACC: 5 points (vs. SWCC)

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Kansas State 60 Iowa State 51

Kansas 83 Oklahoma 80

Texas 77 TCU 67

Oklahoma State 74 Texas Tech 58

Big Ten Conference 

Michigan State 72 Illinois 58

MIAA 

Central Missouri 74 Missouri Southern 39

Pitt State 54 Lincoln 41

GPAC Tournament — First Round 

Hastings 77 Jamestown 49

Morningside 90 Northwestern 87 — OT

Concordia 95 Midland 46

Dordt 75 Dakota Wesleyan 55

Heart of America Conference 

Peru State 74 Graceland 62

MidAmerica Nazarene 57 Benedictine 50

William Penn 71 Mount Mercy 41

Clarke 64 Grand View 47

Evangel 79 Missouri Valley 60

Central Methodist 90 Baker 68

ICCAC 

Northeast 74 Marshalltown 40

Kirkwood 67 Southeastern 46

Iowa Central 84 Ellsworth 37

Southwestern 81 Des Moines Area 69

North Iowa Area 120 Little Pries Tribal College 41