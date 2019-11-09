Northern Iowa New Logo
(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa moved to 2-0 with a win over Wichita State in women’s regional college basketball action on Saturday.

Northern Iowa (2-0): Karli Rucker put in 18 points and Megan Maahs and Kam Finley had 11 each for the Panthers in a 61-50 victory over Wichita State (0-1).

COMPLETE REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big Ten Conference 

Illinois 78 Holy Cross 75

Rutgers 107 Coppin State 33

Big East Conference 

Seton Hall 74 Fairfield 44

Butler 74 Wagner 58

Providence 72 Massachusetts 63

James Madison 56 Villanova 52

Missouri Valley Conference 

Northern Iowa 61 Wichita State 50

Southeastern Conference 

Florida State 70 LSU 62

Mississippi State 91 Southern Miss 58

Summit League 

South Dakota 66 Green Bay 60

New Mexico State 78 Denver 75