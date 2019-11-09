(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa moved to 2-0 with a win over Wichita State in women’s regional college basketball action on Saturday.
Northern Iowa (2-0): Karli Rucker put in 18 points and Megan Maahs and Kam Finley had 11 each for the Panthers in a 61-50 victory over Wichita State (0-1).
COMPLETE REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Illinois 78 Holy Cross 75
Rutgers 107 Coppin State 33
Big East Conference
Seton Hall 74 Fairfield 44
Butler 74 Wagner 58
Providence 72 Massachusetts 63
James Madison 56 Villanova 52
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 61 Wichita State 50
Southeastern Conference
Florida State 70 LSU 62
Mississippi State 91 Southern Miss 58
Summit League
South Dakota 66 Green Bay 60
New Mexico State 78 Denver 75