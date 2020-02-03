(KMAland) -- Former Nishnabotna and Sidney standout Caitlyn Ward earned another start for Southeast Community College in a 70-45 loss to Iowa Western on Monday.
Ward had three points and three rebounds in the defeat. Check out the rest of the regional women’s college basketball scores below.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Maryland 94 Michigan State 53
Indiana 66 Purdue 54
Southeastern Conference
Mississippi State 67 Georgia 53
GPAC
Jamestown 90 Presentation 49
ICCAC
Northeast 82 North Platte 44
Iowa Western 70 Southeast 45