Caitlyn Ward, Sidney girls Basketball
Sidney junior Caitlyn Ward scored 28 points in a 64-45 win over Fremont-Mills on Thursday, December 21, 2017. 

 Photo by Brent Barnett/KMA

(KMAland) -- Former Nishnabotna and Sidney standout Caitlyn Ward earned another start for Southeast Community College in a 70-45 loss to Iowa Western on Monday.

Ward had three points and three rebounds in the defeat. Check out the rest of the regional women’s college basketball scores below.

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Maryland 94 Michigan State 53

Indiana 66 Purdue 54

Southeastern Conference 

Mississippi State 67 Georgia 53

GPAC 

Jamestown 90 Presentation 49

ICCAC 

Northeast 82 North Platte 44

Iowa Western 70 Southeast 45