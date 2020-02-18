Lily Osborn
Photo: North Central Missouri Athletics

(KMAland) -- Stanberry alum Lily Osborn had a strong night for North Central Missouri in their latest win to highlight regional women’s college basketball.

FORMER KMALANDERS 

-Lily Osborn, Stanberry/North Central Missouri: 13 points, 5 assists, 3 steals (vs. Central Methodist JV)

REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Baylor 77 Texas Tech 62

MIAA 

Central Missouri 74 Lincoln 45

Midwest Conference 

Ripon College 70 Lake Forest College 55

Knox College 59 Illinois College 56

Grinnell College 63 Beloit College 52

Cornell College 70 Monmouth College 65