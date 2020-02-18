(KMAland) -- Stanberry alum Lily Osborn had a strong night for North Central Missouri in their latest win to highlight regional women’s college basketball.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Lily Osborn, Stanberry/North Central Missouri: 13 points, 5 assists, 3 steals (vs. Central Methodist JV)
REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Baylor 77 Texas Tech 62
MIAA
Central Missouri 74 Lincoln 45
Midwest Conference
Ripon College 70 Lake Forest College 55
Knox College 59 Illinois College 56
Grinnell College 63 Beloit College 52
Cornell College 70 Monmouth College 65