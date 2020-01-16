NCAA Basketball
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- Big nights for former KMAlanders Konnor Sudmann, Madelyn Deitchler and Sophia Peppers and Big 12 losses for ISU, Kansas and KSU on Wednesday in regional women’s college basketball action.

Iowa State (9-6 overall, 1-3 Big 12): Iowa State lost a 77-74 home decision to TCU (12-3, 3-1). Ashley Joens had a monster game with 31 points and 15 rebounds, and Kristin Scott added 14 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. Adriana Camber chipped in 11 points.

Kansas (11-4 overall, 0-4 Big 12): Kansas was routed by No. 2 Baylor (14-1, 3-0)< 90-47. Aniya Thomas had 13 points and Mariane De Carvalho added 11 points and six rebounds in the defeat.

Kansas State (7-7 overall, 1-2 Big 12): Kansas State dropped a 70-63 battle with Oklahoma State (11-5, 2-2). Peyton Williams poured in 25 points and had nine rebounds for K-State while Angela Harris added 15 points. Ayoka Lee added a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double.

FORMER KMALAND REGIONAL LEADERS

Konnor Sudmann, Briar Cliff (Treynor): 26 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists, 3 blocks

Sophia Peppers, Morningside (Exira/EHK): 24 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists

Madelyn Deitchler, Briar Cliff (Treynor): 23 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists

Jenna Taylor, Simpson (Creston): 15 points, 6 rebounds 

Bailey White, College of Saint Mary (St. Albert): 14 points, 4 assists

Nicole Lange, Buena Vista (Harlan): 11 points

Kia Rasmussen, Simpson (IKM-Manning): 9 points, 3 steals

COLLEGE WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

TCU 77 Iowa State 74

Baylor 90 Kansas 47

Oklahoma State 70 Kansas State 63

Oklahoma 73 West Virginia 49

Texas 92 Texas Tech 66

Big East Conference 

Villanova 70 Penn 58

MIAA 

Central Oklahoma 83 Northeastern State 63

Central Missouri 72 Pitt State 50

Newman 76 Rogers State 64

Fort Hays 87 Emporia State 55

Great Plains Athletic Conference 

Morningside 87 Doane 53

Jamestown 71 Briar Cliff 67 — OT

Concordia 108 College of Saint Mary 64

Hastings 84 Midland 72

Mount Marty 67 Northwestern 65

Dordt 74 Dakota Wesleyan 70

Heart of America Athletic Conference 

Benedictine 69 Peru State 56

Baker 72 Missouri Valley 59

Culver-Stockton 71 Mount Mercy 55

William Penn 62 Central Methodist 60 — OT

MidAmerica Nazarene 70 Evangel 61

Grand View 89 Graceland 51

American Rivers Conference 

Wartburg 80 Luther 69

Coe 86 Nebraska Wesleyan 60

Simpson 83 Buena Vista 60

Central 59 Dubuque 46

Midwest Conference 

Monmouth 63 Knox 58

Lake Forest 64 Lawrence 54

Grinnell 72 Illinois 68

St. Norbert 68 Beloit 52

Ripon 54 Cornell 43

Iowa Community College Athletic Conference 

Iowa Western 96 Marshalltown 34

Kirkwood 89 Des Moines Area 58

North Iowa Area 84 Iowa Lakes 69

Iowa Central 84 Little Priest Tribal 70

Southeastern 74 Ellsworth 46