(KMAland) -- Big nights for former KMAlanders Konnor Sudmann, Madelyn Deitchler and Sophia Peppers and Big 12 losses for ISU, Kansas and KSU on Wednesday in regional women’s college basketball action.
Iowa State (9-6 overall, 1-3 Big 12): Iowa State lost a 77-74 home decision to TCU (12-3, 3-1). Ashley Joens had a monster game with 31 points and 15 rebounds, and Kristin Scott added 14 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. Adriana Camber chipped in 11 points.
Kansas (11-4 overall, 0-4 Big 12): Kansas was routed by No. 2 Baylor (14-1, 3-0)< 90-47. Aniya Thomas had 13 points and Mariane De Carvalho added 11 points and six rebounds in the defeat.
Kansas State (7-7 overall, 1-2 Big 12): Kansas State dropped a 70-63 battle with Oklahoma State (11-5, 2-2). Peyton Williams poured in 25 points and had nine rebounds for K-State while Angela Harris added 15 points. Ayoka Lee added a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double.
FORMER KMALAND REGIONAL LEADERS
Konnor Sudmann, Briar Cliff (Treynor): 26 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists, 3 blocks
Sophia Peppers, Morningside (Exira/EHK): 24 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists
Madelyn Deitchler, Briar Cliff (Treynor): 23 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists
Jenna Taylor, Simpson (Creston): 15 points, 6 rebounds
Bailey White, College of Saint Mary (St. Albert): 14 points, 4 assists
Nicole Lange, Buena Vista (Harlan): 11 points
Kia Rasmussen, Simpson (IKM-Manning): 9 points, 3 steals
COLLEGE WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
TCU 77 Iowa State 74
Baylor 90 Kansas 47
Oklahoma State 70 Kansas State 63
Oklahoma 73 West Virginia 49
Texas 92 Texas Tech 66
Big East Conference
Villanova 70 Penn 58
MIAA
Central Oklahoma 83 Northeastern State 63
Central Missouri 72 Pitt State 50
Newman 76 Rogers State 64
Fort Hays 87 Emporia State 55
Great Plains Athletic Conference
Morningside 87 Doane 53
Jamestown 71 Briar Cliff 67 — OT
Concordia 108 College of Saint Mary 64
Hastings 84 Midland 72
Mount Marty 67 Northwestern 65
Dordt 74 Dakota Wesleyan 70
Heart of America Athletic Conference
Benedictine 69 Peru State 56
Baker 72 Missouri Valley 59
Culver-Stockton 71 Mount Mercy 55
William Penn 62 Central Methodist 60 — OT
MidAmerica Nazarene 70 Evangel 61
Grand View 89 Graceland 51
American Rivers Conference
Wartburg 80 Luther 69
Coe 86 Nebraska Wesleyan 60
Simpson 83 Buena Vista 60
Central 59 Dubuque 46
Midwest Conference
Monmouth 63 Knox 58
Lake Forest 64 Lawrence 54
Grinnell 72 Illinois 68
St. Norbert 68 Beloit 52
Ripon 54 Cornell 43
Iowa Community College Athletic Conference
Iowa Western 96 Marshalltown 34
Kirkwood 89 Des Moines Area 58
North Iowa Area 84 Iowa Lakes 69
Iowa Central 84 Little Priest Tribal 70
Southeastern 74 Ellsworth 46