(KMAland) -- A big night for Konnor Sudmann in an upset win for Briar Cliff, an ISU victory over K-State and losses for Nebraska and Kansas in regional women's college basketball action from Wednesday.
Iowa State (11-6 overall, 3-3 Big 12) & Kansas State (7-9, 1-4): Ashley Joens had 21 points and 11 rebounds in a 73-59 win for Iowa State over Kansas State. Rae Johnson added 19 points and eight assists, and Adriana Camber chipped in 11 points. Peyton Williams led Kansas State with 15 points and nine rebounds. Ayoka Lee added 12 points and seven rebounds, and Angela Harris finished with 11 points, seven assists and six rebounds.
Nebraska (14-5 overall, 4-4 Big Ten): Nebraska nearly overcame an early 13-point deficit but took a 76-68 loss to Purdue (13-7, 4-4). Nicea Eliely topped the team with 15 points while Ashtyn Verbeek had 13 and Leigha Brown and Sam Haiby had 10 apiece.
Kansas (12-5 overall, 1-5 Big 12): Kansas lost an 85-77 decision to Texas (12-6, 4-2). Aniya Thomas topped the Jayhawks with 21 points while Zakiyah Franklin had 12 points and Tina Stephens added 11.
Former KMAlanders…
-Konnor Sudmann (Treynor) scored 27 points and had six rebounds and four assists for Briar Cliff (6-15, 3-10) in an upset win over Northwestern (12-7, 7-7). Alyssa Carley (St. Albert) added 14 points for Briar Cliff while Madelyn Deitchler (Treynor) had 11 points and seven rebounds.
-Kendall Brown (Moravia) had a strong night for Central, finishing with 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks in a 71-56 win over Buena Vista.
-Jenna Taylor (Creston) had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds for Simpson in their 66-62 win over Wartburg. Kia Rasmussen (IKM-Manning) added 11 points for the Storm.
-Sophia Peppers (Exira/EHK) scored 10 points for No. 7 Morningside (17-5, 11-3) in an 85-61 los to No. 3 Concordia (18-2, 13-1).
-Morgan Shuey (Southwest Valley) had nine points, six rebounds and three assists for Salve Regina in a 76-63 win over Nichols.
-Nicole Lange (Harlan) finished with eight points and five rebounds in Buena Vista’s loss to Central. Kiara Sporrer (Audubon) had seven rebounds and three assists for the Beavers.
-A trio of KMAlanders scored for Graceland (3-16, 0-13) in a loss to Evangel (10-8, 8-5). Victoria Nauman (Mound City) had eight points and four rebounds, Shauna Reitan (IKM-Manning) went for five points and five rebounds and Madi Sager (Stanberry) posted three points and three rebounds.
-Emilee Danner (Ar-We-Va) finished with five points and three rebounds for Northwestern in the loss to Briar Cliff.
-Natalie Rigatuso (Lewis Central) finished with three points for Grand View in a loss to Culver-Stockton.
-Cailey Schaa (Abraham Lincoln) had three points for Des Moines Area Community College in a loss to Iowa Lakes.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBAL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 73 Kansas State 59
Texas 85 Kansas 77
Oklahoma State 57 West Virginia 55
Baylor 66 TCU 57
Texas Tech 87 Oklahoma 84 — OT
Big Ten Conference
Purdue 76 Nebraska 68
Wisconsin 72 Minnesota 62
MIAA
Emporia State 93 Newman 64
GPAC
Briar Cliff 77 Northwestern 67
Hastings 82 Dakota Wesleyan 58
Concordia 85 Morningside 61
American Rivers Conference
Luther 77 Dubuque 62
Central 71 Buena Vista 56
Simpson 66 Wartburg 62
Loras 72 Coe 54
Heart of America Athletic Conference
Peru State 72 Missouri Valley 53
Baker 59 Benedictine 53
Culver-Stockton 72 Grand View 51
Evangel 75 Graceland 53
Central Methodist 89 Mount Mercy 74
Iowa Community College Athletic Conference
North Iowa Area 90 Iowa Central 59
Iowa Lakes 73 Des Moines Area 66
Kirkwood 89 Ellsworth 39