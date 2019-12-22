(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa beat Iowa State, Nebraska rolled to their 10th win and KU stayed unbeaten with an overtime win in regional women's college basketball action Sunday.
Northern Iowa (8-3) & Iowa State (7-3): Karli Rucker scored 25 points to lead Northern Iowa in a 71-63 win over Iowa State. Kristina Cavey added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers. Ashley Joens was tops for Iowa State with 22 points and 13 rebounds.
Nebraska (10-1): Nebraska cruised on with a 71-51 win over Manhattan. Leigha Brown had a big contest with 25 points, five rebounds and four assists, and Kate Cain had 13 points and eight rebounds. Sam Haiby put in 10 points for the Huskers.
Kansas (10-0): The Jayhawks stayed unbeaten with a 68-60 overtime win over Saint Louis. Zakiyah Franklin had 19 points Kansas while Aniya Thomas and Brooklyn Mitchell had 15 points apiece.
NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Northern Iowa 71 Iowa State 63
Kansas 68 Saint Louis 60 — OT
Texas 69 Stanford 64
UConn 97 Oklahoma 53
West Virginia 71 Syracuse 69
TCU 79 Texas State 52
Texas Tech 83 UL Monroe 38
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 71 Manhattan 51
Florida State 79 Michigan 69
UCLA 68 Indiana 58
Penn State 88 Sacred Heart 65
Big East Conference
Butler 85 Fort Wayne 58
Missouri Valley Conference
Miami Ohio 72 Evansville 64
Southeastern Conference
South Carolina 73 South Dakota 60
Georgia 84 Gardner-Webb 56
Summit League
North Dakota State 92 Waldorf 26
