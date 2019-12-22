Northern Iowa New Logo
Photo: UNI Athletics

(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa beat Iowa State, Nebraska rolled to their 10th win and KU stayed unbeaten with an overtime win in regional women's college basketball action Sunday.

Northern Iowa (8-3) & Iowa State (7-3): Karli Rucker scored 25 points to lead Northern Iowa in a 71-63 win over Iowa State. Kristina Cavey added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers. Ashley Joens was tops for Iowa State with 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Nebraska (10-1): Nebraska cruised on with a 71-51 win over Manhattan. Leigha Brown had a big contest with 25 points, five rebounds and four assists, and Kate Cain had 13 points and eight rebounds. Sam Haiby put in 10 points for the Huskers.

Kansas (10-0): The Jayhawks stayed unbeaten with a 68-60 overtime win over Saint Louis. Zakiyah Franklin had 19 points Kansas while Aniya Thomas and Brooklyn Mitchell had 15 points apiece.

NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big 12 Conference  

Northern Iowa 71 Iowa State 63

Kansas 68 Saint Louis 60 — OT

Texas 69 Stanford 64

UConn 97 Oklahoma 53

West Virginia 71 Syracuse 69

TCU 79 Texas State 52

Texas Tech 83 UL Monroe 38

Big Ten Conference 

Nebraska 71 Manhattan 51

Florida State 79 Michigan 69

UCLA 68 Indiana 58

Penn State 88 Sacred Heart 65

Big East Conference 

Butler 85 Fort Wayne 58

Missouri Valley Conference 

Miami Ohio 72 Evansville 64

Southeastern Conference 

South Carolina 73 South Dakota 60

Georgia 84 Gardner-Webb 56

Summit League 

North Dakota State 92 Waldorf 26

