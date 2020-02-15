(KMAland) -- UNI, Drake and Kansas won, Northwest and Omaha lost and former KMAlanders Madelyn Deitchler, Haylee Heits, Tina Lair-VanMeter and Sophia Peppers all went for 20+ points on Saturday.
MIAA: Northwest Missouri State (11-13, 6-9) lost to Pitt State (14-9, 10-5): Mallory McConkey dropped in 27 points and had nine rebounds for the Bearcats in a 60-54 defeat.
SUMMIT: Omaha (6-19, 1-11) lost to Denver (12-14, 6-7): Omaha lost an 86-80 overtime decision. Ella Ogier led the Mavericks with 16 points while Mariah Murdie had 15. Rayanna Carter and Claire Killian pitched in 14 apiece.
MVC: Northern Iowa (15-9, 7-6) def. Evansville (3-21, 0-13): Northern Iowa rolled to a 67-49 win behind 10 points, eight assists and five rebounds from Karli Rucker.
MVC: Drake (18-7, 10-3) def. Indiana State (4-21, 2-11): Sara Rhine had 19 points and nine rebounds to lead Drake in a 92-71 win over Indiana State. Kierra Collier and Becca Hittner had 14 each, and Monica Burich and Allie Wooldridge scored 11 apiece.
BIG 12: Kansas (13-11, 2-11) def. Texas (15-9, 7-5): Kansas used a big fourth quarter to win 82-67. Aniya Thomas had 21 points to lead the Jayhawks while Zakiyah Franklin and Tina Stephens had 14 each. Mariane De Carvalho chipped in 12 points.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Raegan Boothe, Central Decatur/Simpson: 2 rebounds (vs. Wartburg)
-Kiara Brannen-Sporrer, Audubon/Buena Vista: 2 points, 2 rebounds (vs. Coe)
-Kendall Brown, Moravia/Central: 12 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks (vs. Nebraska Wesleyan)
-Alyssa Carley, St. Albert/Briar Cliff: 12 points, 5 steals (vs. College of Saint Mary)
-Emilee Danner, Ar-We-Va/Northwestern: 7 points, 7 rebounds (vs. Midland)
-Madelyn Deitchler, Treynor/Brair Cliff: 24 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds (vs. College of Saint Mary)
-Kendey Eaton, Mound City/Northwest Missouri State: 6 points, 2 rebounds (vs. Pitt State)
-Julia Fleecs, Glidden-Ralston/North Dakota: 13 points, 6 rebounds (vs. Western Illinois)
-Taylor Frederick, Harlan/South Dakota: 10 points, 8 rebounds (vs. Oral Roberts)
-Haylee Heits, Sacred Heart/Doane: 22 points, 5 rebounds, 3 blocks (vs. Dakota Wesleyan)
-Miranda Hennings, Abraham Lincoln/Bellevue: 3 points, 2 rebounds (vs. Dickinson State)
-Maegan Holt, Lewis Central/UNK: 5 points, 2 rebounds (vs. Central Missouri)
-Logan Hughes, Shenandoah/Missouri Western: 3 points (vs. Missouri Southern)
-Tina Lair-VanMeter, Coon Rapids-Bayard/Waldorf: 21 points, 11 rebounds, 5 blocks, 2 assists (vs. Mayville State)
-Nicole Lange, Harlan/Buena Vista: 14 points, 4 rebounds (vs. Coe)
-Karley Larson, Underwood/UTSA: 6 points, 4 rebounds (vs. Western Kentucky)
-Mallory McConkey, South Nodaway/Northwest Missouri State: 27 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists (vs. Pitt State)
-Jordyn Moser, Harlan/Morningside: 4 points, 7 assists, 4 steals, 2 rebounds (vs. Jamestown)
-Victoria Nauman, Mound City/Graceland: 10 assists, 3 steals, 2 rebounds (vs. Missouri Valley)
-Sophia Peppers, Exira-EHK/Morningside: 24 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 steals (vs. Jamestown)
-Kia Rasmussen, IKM-Manning/Simpson: 14 points, 2 rebounds (vs. Wartburg)
-Madi Sager, Stanberry/Graceland: 14 points, 10 rebounds (vs. Missouri Valley)
-Morgan Shuey, Southwest Valley/Salve Regina: 6 points, 4 rebounds (vs. Gordon)
-Konnor Sudmann, Treynor/Briar Cliff: 19 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists (vs. College of Saint Mary)
-Jenna Taylor, Creston/Simpson: 4 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals (vs. Wartburg)
-Caitlyn Ward, Sidney/SECC: 1 point, 3 rebounds (vs. Central-Columbus)
-Bailey White, St. Albert/College of Saint Mary: 7 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists (vs. Briar Cliff)
-Jamie Winkler, Louisville/Bellevue: 5 points, 4 assists, 4 steals (vs. Dickinson State)
REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Kansas 82 Texas 67
Baylor 69 Oklahoma State 42
West Virginia 67 Texas Tech 60
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 67 Evansville 49
Drake 92 Indiana State 71
Missouri State 88 Southern Illinois 57
Summit League
Denver 86 Omaha 80 — OT
South Dakota 77 Oral Roberts 73
South Dakota State 89 Fort Wayne 43
Western Illinois 91 North Dakota 74
MIAA
Pitt State 60 Northwest Missouri State 54
Fort Hays State 86 Lincoln 55
Central Missouri 75 Nebraska Kearney 65
Central Oklahoma 68 Newman 60
Missouri Western 65 Missouri Southern 61
Emporia State 84 Northeastern State 60
Washburn 80 Rogers State 53
MIAA
Dakota Wesleyan 84 Doane 48
Briar Cliff 88 College of Saint Mary 75
Dordt 66 Hastings 66
Northwestern 78 Midland 71
Morningside 74 Jamestown 60
Concordia 94 Mount Marty 51
American Rivers Conference
Luther 83 Dubuque 67
Coe 68 Buena Vista 43
Wartburg 102 Simpson 62
Central 82 Nebraska Wesleyan 75
Heart of America Conference
Clarke 68 Benedictine 63
Baker 59 Mount Mercy 55
Evangel 89 Culver-Stockton 75
Central Methodist 88 Peru State 55
Missouri Valley 68 Graceland 66
MidAmerica Nazarene 78 Grand View 68
Midwest Conference
Monmouth College 71 Ripon College 66
Cornell College 71 Lawrence University 61
St. Norbert College 78 Grinnell College 46
Knox College 70 Beloit College 50
Illinois College 97 Lake Forest College 92
ICCAC
North Iowa Area 108 Iowa Central 43
Southeastern 80 Iowa Lakes 72
Kirkwood 119 Little Priest Tribal 29
Des Moines Area 77 Ellsworth 68
Iowa Western 71 North Dakota State College of Science 57