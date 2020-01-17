Missouri Valley Conference

(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa and Drake were dominant winners in the MVC while Creighton lost in Big East play on Friday in women’s regional college basketball action.

Creighton (12-5 overall, 4-2 Big East): Creighton could not come back from an early 18-point deficit in an 82-70 loss to Seton Hall (11-7, 4-3). Jaylyn Agnew led the Jays with 22 points and eight rebounds while Rachael Saunders had 14 points and Platteview alum Payton Brotzki scored 13. 

Northern Iowa (10-5 overall, 2-2 MVC): Karli Rucker dropped in 28 points for Northern Iowa in a 76-60 win over Evansville (3-13, 0-5). Nicole Kroeger added 14 points and Kristina Cavey finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Drake (11-5 overall, 3-1 MVC): It was all Drake from the beginning in a 105-65 win over Indiana State (2-15, 0-5). Maddie Monahan led the Bulldogs with 21 points, Sara Rhine added 18 and Becca Hittner finished with 16. Maggie Negaard came off the bench to score 12 points, including eight at the free throw line.

NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big East Conference 

Seton Hall 82 Creighton 70

DePaul 81 Xavier 68

St. John’s 64 Providence 58

Butler 61 Marquette 55

Missouri Valley Conference 

Northern Iowa 76 Evansville 60

Drake 105 Indiana State 65

Southern Illinois 70 Missouri State 68

Bradley 60 Loyola Chicago 47

Illinois State 72 Valparaiso 60