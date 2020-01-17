(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa and Drake were dominant winners in the MVC while Creighton lost in Big East play on Friday in women’s regional college basketball action.
Creighton (12-5 overall, 4-2 Big East): Creighton could not come back from an early 18-point deficit in an 82-70 loss to Seton Hall (11-7, 4-3). Jaylyn Agnew led the Jays with 22 points and eight rebounds while Rachael Saunders had 14 points and Platteview alum Payton Brotzki scored 13.
Northern Iowa (10-5 overall, 2-2 MVC): Karli Rucker dropped in 28 points for Northern Iowa in a 76-60 win over Evansville (3-13, 0-5). Nicole Kroeger added 14 points and Kristina Cavey finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Drake (11-5 overall, 3-1 MVC): It was all Drake from the beginning in a 105-65 win over Indiana State (2-15, 0-5). Maddie Monahan led the Bulldogs with 21 points, Sara Rhine added 18 and Becca Hittner finished with 16. Maggie Negaard came off the bench to score 12 points, including eight at the free throw line.
NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big East Conference
Seton Hall 82 Creighton 70
DePaul 81 Xavier 68
St. John’s 64 Providence 58
Butler 61 Marquette 55
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 76 Evansville 60
Drake 105 Indiana State 65
Southern Illinois 70 Missouri State 68
Bradley 60 Loyola Chicago 47
Illinois State 72 Valparaiso 60