(KMAland) -- Drake and UNI were winners while ISU, Iowa, Nebraska, Creighton, KU and Mizzou lost in women's regional college basketball action on Sunday.
Iowa State (12-8 overall, 4-5 Big 12): Iowa State fell 79-71 to West Virginia (14-5, 4-4). Kristin Scott scored 16 points while Ines Nezerwa had 13, Ashley Joens scored 11 and Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw put in 10 with six assists.
Iowa (18-4 overall, 9-2 Big Ten): Iowa had their nine-game win streak snapped in a 78-63 loss at Michigan (14-7, 5-5). Alexis Sevillian was the high scorer for the Hawkeyes with 15 points. Kathleen Doyle added 14 points and five assists, Makenzie Meyer scored 13 points and Amanda Ollinger had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Nebraska (15-7 overall, 5-6 Big Ten): Nebraska lost another tight game at home, falling to Ohio State (12-9, 5-5), 80-74 in overtime. Hannah Whitish had 16 points and four steals, and Kate Cain added 14 points, 13 rebounds and eight blocks. Isabelle Bourne put in 13 points off the bench for the Huskers.
Creighton (14-8 overall, 6-5 Big East): Lauren Van Kleunen hit a buzzer-beating jumper to lift Marquette (17-5, 8-3) to a 52-50 win over Creighton. Temi Carda had 20 points for the Jays in the defeat.
Drake (15-6 overall, 7-2 MVC): Drake rolled to an 80-52 win over Loyola Chicago (13-7, 4-5). Becca Hittner scored 17 points to lead the Bulldogs. Sara Rhine had 14 points and nine rebounds, Maddie Monahan added 13 point sand seven assists and Maggie Negaard pitched in 12 points.
Northern Iowa (13-7 overall, 5-4 MVC): Karli Rucker had 17 points, five rebounds and five assists in a 77-70 win over Valparaiso (11-9, 3-6). Nicole Kroeger had a team-high 18 points for the Panthers while Kristina Cavey added 12 points and Abby Gerrits had 11 points.
Kansas (12-8 overall, 1-8 Big 12): Kansas blew a 22-point halftime lead and lost in overtime to Oklahoma (11-10, 4-5), 94-82. Zakiyah Franklin topped the Jayhawks with 25 points and six assists while Mariane De Carvalho had 17 points and seven boards. Holly Kersgieter added 18 points while Tina Stephens had 10 off the bench.
Missouri (5-17 overall, 2-7 SEC): Missouri lost an 85-81 battle with Arkansas (18-4, 6-3) in overtime. Amber Smith had 22 points and nine rebounds to lead the Tigers. Aijha Blackwell and Hayley Frank scored 14 points each.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Taylor Frederick, Harlan/South Dakota: 8 points, 6 rebounds (vs. Denver)
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
West Virginia 79 Iowa State 71
Oklahoma 94 Kansas 82 — OT
Big Ten Conference
Michigan 78 Iowa 63
Ohio State 80 Nebraska 74 — OT
Northwestern 82 Penn State 59
Wisconsin 73 Illinois 64
Minnesota 73 Rutgers 71 — 2 OT
Big East Conference
Marquette 52 Creighton 50
DePaul 93 Providence 71
Seton Hall 65 Villanova 63
St. John’s 74 Georgetown 68
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 80 Loyola Chicago 52
Northern Iowa 77 Valparaiso 70
Missouri State 87 Illinois State 74
Southern Illinois 64 Bradley 50
Southeastern Conference
Arkansas 85 Missouri 81 — OT
South Carolina 69 Tennessee 48
Florida 70 Kentucky 62
LSU 59 Texas A&M 58
Auburn 70 Vanderbilt 62
Alabama 57 Ole Miss 56