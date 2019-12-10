NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa routed Omaha in women's regional college basketball action on Tuesday.

Northern Iowa (6-3) & Omaha (4-7): Northern Iowa cruised to an 81-45 win over Omaha. Karli Rucker had 19 points, Kristina Cavey added 11 and Bre Gunnels and Rose Simon-Ressler scored 10 apiece for the Panthers. Omaha’s Mariah Murdie and Rayanna Carter had 11 points each in the loss.

NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Minnesota 83 George Washington 50

Illinois 75 Merrimack 72

Big East Conference 

Temple 74 Villanova 69

Missouri Valley Conference 

Bradley 78 Jackson State 69

Summit League 

Eastern Michigan 64 Fort Wayne 40