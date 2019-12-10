(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa routed Omaha in women's regional college basketball action on Tuesday.
Northern Iowa (6-3) & Omaha (4-7): Northern Iowa cruised to an 81-45 win over Omaha. Karli Rucker had 19 points, Kristina Cavey added 11 and Bre Gunnels and Rose Simon-Ressler scored 10 apiece for the Panthers. Omaha’s Mariah Murdie and Rayanna Carter had 11 points each in the loss.
NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Minnesota 83 George Washington 50
Illinois 75 Merrimack 72
Big East Conference
Temple 74 Villanova 69
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 81 Omaha 45
Bradley 78 Jackson State 69
Summit League
Northern Iowa 81 Omaha 45
Eastern Michigan 64 Fort Wayne 40