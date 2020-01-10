NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa nabbed a tight road win win while Drake lost to nationally-ranked Missouri State at the buzzer in women’s regional college basketball action Friday.

Northern Iowa (9-4 overall, 1-1 MVC): Northern Iowa nabbed a 60-57 road win over Southern Illinois (9-5, 1-2) in Missouri Valley Conference play. Kristina Cavey had 15 points and Karli Rucker added 14 for the Panthers in the win.

Drake (9-5 overall, 1-1 MVC): Drake lost a 69-67 heartbreaker to Missouri State (13-2, 3-0) on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Sydney Manning. The Bulldogs got 23 points and seven rebounds from Sara Rhine in the tough loss while Becca Hittner added 16 points and five assists. Monica Burich added 10 points off the bench.

NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big East Conference 

Butler 58 Villanova 41

Xavier 85 Georgetown 64

DePaul 85 Seton Hall 68

Marquette 94 St. John’s 85

Missouri Valley Conference 

Northern Iowa 60 Southern Illinois 57

Loyola Chicago 71 Evansville 61

Valparaiso 75 Indiana State 56

Missouri State 69 Drake 67

Bradley 76 Illinois State 61