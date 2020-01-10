(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa nabbed a tight road win win while Drake lost to nationally-ranked Missouri State at the buzzer in women’s regional college basketball action Friday.
Northern Iowa (9-4 overall, 1-1 MVC): Northern Iowa nabbed a 60-57 road win over Southern Illinois (9-5, 1-2) in Missouri Valley Conference play. Kristina Cavey had 15 points and Karli Rucker added 14 for the Panthers in the win.
Drake (9-5 overall, 1-1 MVC): Drake lost a 69-67 heartbreaker to Missouri State (13-2, 3-0) on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Sydney Manning. The Bulldogs got 23 points and seven rebounds from Sara Rhine in the tough loss while Becca Hittner added 16 points and five assists. Monica Burich added 10 points off the bench.
NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big East Conference
Butler 58 Villanova 41
Xavier 85 Georgetown 64
DePaul 85 Seton Hall 68
Marquette 94 St. John’s 85
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 60 Southern Illinois 57
Loyola Chicago 71 Evansville 61
Valparaiso 75 Indiana State 56
Missouri State 69 Drake 67
Bradley 76 Illinois State 61