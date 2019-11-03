Bearcats Logo

(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State clinched a spot in the MIAA Tournament with a win while Kansas advanced in the Big 12 Tournament and Iowa bowed out of the Big Ten bracket.

Northwest Missouri State (6-9-3 overall, 4-5-2 MIAA): The Bearcats clinched a spot in the MIAA Tournament with a 4-0 win over Missouri Southern. St. Albert alum Teagan Blackburn had a pair of goals and an assist while Kaylie Rock and Kaitlyn Case added one goal apiece in the victory. Alexis Serna Castillo finished with seven saves and a clean sheet.

Iowa (15-4-1): Iowa lost 2-0 to Penn State (13-6-1) in the opening round of the Big Ten Conference Tournament. 

Kansas (13-4-3): Kansas scored a 2-0 win over West Virginia (10-7-2) to open the Big 12 Conference Tournament. Isabella Cavalcante and Katie McClure scored one goal apiece in the win.

COMPLETE REGIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference Tournament — First Round

Penn State 2 Iowa 0

Rutgers 1 Indiana 0

Michigan 3 Maryland 0

Purdue 1 Wisconsin 0

Big 12 Conference Tournament — First Round  

Kansas 2 West Virginia 0

Oklahoma State 2 Oklahoma 1

Baylor Texas Tech

Texas TCU

Big East Conference Tournament — First Round 

Providence 2 Butler 1 — 2 OT/SO

Villanova 1 DePaul 0

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament — First Round 

Missouri State 1 Evansville 0

Southeastern Conference Tournament — First Round 

Alabama 2 Auburn 1

Ole Miss 2 Mississippi State 1

Summit League

Oral Roberts 2 Fort Wayne 0

South Dakota 2 Western Illinois 0

Denver 1 North Dakota State 0

COMPLETE REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Michigan 4 Maryland 2

Indiana 1 Michigan State 0

Wisconsin 1 Ohio State 0

Penn State 2 Rutgers 1

Missouri Valley Conference 

Missouri State 2 Loyola 1

Valparaiso 1 Evansville 0