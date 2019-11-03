(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State clinched a spot in the MIAA Tournament with a win while Kansas advanced in the Big 12 Tournament and Iowa bowed out of the Big Ten bracket.
Northwest Missouri State (6-9-3 overall, 4-5-2 MIAA): The Bearcats clinched a spot in the MIAA Tournament with a 4-0 win over Missouri Southern. St. Albert alum Teagan Blackburn had a pair of goals and an assist while Kaylie Rock and Kaitlyn Case added one goal apiece in the victory. Alexis Serna Castillo finished with seven saves and a clean sheet.
Iowa (15-4-1): Iowa lost 2-0 to Penn State (13-6-1) in the opening round of the Big Ten Conference Tournament.
Kansas (13-4-3): Kansas scored a 2-0 win over West Virginia (10-7-2) to open the Big 12 Conference Tournament. Isabella Cavalcante and Katie McClure scored one goal apiece in the win.
COMPLETE REGIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference Tournament — First Round
Penn State 2 Iowa 0
Rutgers 1 Indiana 0
Michigan 3 Maryland 0
Purdue 1 Wisconsin 0
Big 12 Conference Tournament — First Round
Kansas 2 West Virginia 0
Oklahoma State 2 Oklahoma 1
Baylor Texas Tech
Texas TCU
Big East Conference Tournament — First Round
Providence 2 Butler 1 — 2 OT/SO
Villanova 1 DePaul 0
Missouri Valley Conference Tournament — First Round
Missouri State 1 Evansville 0
Southeastern Conference Tournament — First Round
Alabama 2 Auburn 1
Ole Miss 2 Mississippi State 1
Summit League
Oral Roberts 2 Fort Wayne 0
South Dakota 2 Western Illinois 0
Denver 1 North Dakota State 0
COMPLETE REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Michigan 4 Maryland 2
Indiana 1 Michigan State 0
Wisconsin 1 Ohio State 0
Penn State 2 Rutgers 1
Missouri Valley Conference
Missouri State 2 Loyola 1
Valparaiso 1 Evansville 0